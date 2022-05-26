Associa Minnesota Promotes Heather Breuer To Director Of Developing Communities

Brooklyn Park, MN, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota, an Associa company, is pleased to announce that Heather Breuer has been promoted to the position of director of developing communities. In her new role, she will be responsible for training and developing community managers to help them achieve their professional objectives and goals. She will also focus on helping managers better understand the importance of effective communication and one-on-one customer service in order to meet the needs of communities they serve.

Mrs. Breuer joined Associa Minnesota in 2019 as a community manager and has since managed a wide portfolio of communities throughout Minnesota. She has more than 20 years’ experience in all facets of real estate management, sales, and training. Mrs. Breuer previously worked with a leading international real estate firm where she helped clients navigate the home buying and selling process. Mrs. Breuers’ background includes financing, needs assessment, staging, negotiations, closings, and title work. She is highly skilled at growing and maintaining relationships, corporate branding, and fully understands the importance of building credibility and trust with clients.

Mrs. Breuer graduated Magna Cum Laude from Winona State University where she earned a BA in Speech Communications with a Minor in Business Administration.

“Heather Breuer personifies the culture and spirit that Associa strives to offer our community partners and residents,” said JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Minnesota branch president. “Her demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and employees makes her a highly valued member of our team.”

