Hoping Club plan to invest and open offices in Singapore

London, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Hoping Club, a global asset management and investment firm, recently announced that it is investing in Singapore and intends to open an office, having sought new opportunities and trying to expand in Asia as an investment firm with at least 30 employees based there in the future.

Hoping Club will focus on the Southeast Asian market in the future, especially Singapore, the head of Hoping Club told the media, Hoping Club investments in the past in the United States, Europe and Israel to find investment opportunities, but now they are looking at Singapore, as well as the Southeast Asian market opportunities, that "the place is at a very critical The Hoping Club has formed a new team to focus on the market.





Hoping Club was founded in 2012. Among the world's asset management investment banking enterprises, Hoping Club is very young.

Hoping Club can not rise so quickly. I have to mention Koby.Sadan, the founder and chairman of Hoping Club. He was also the first CEO of Viking Long Fund Master Ltd. With his years of investment experience, excellent vision, decisive decision-making and certain luck, he founded Hoping Club. Under his leadership, Hoping Club has gathered high-end talents from various industries, bringing a broader investment vision and more cross industry investment experience to the institution. Of course, the investment road of Hoping Club is not plain sailing, but members have an inclusive attitude and will not abandon Hoping Club.





We all know that Hoping Club has a good exploration of overseas markets. Hoping Club has cooperation and investment in Singapore, Britain, Turkey, Russia and other countries. With the genes of Wall Street, Hoping Club attaches great importance to the global market. In recent years, with the rise of digital assets, countries all over the world are laying out their own blockchain and meta universe fields. Although many countries do not recognize digital currency, Singapore has become the first country in the world to recognize digital currency. Singapore has become a hub for the development of digital currency start-ups. Hoping Club has also become its own digital crypto assets, digital art NFT collection and decentralized financial sector in Singapore, which has promoted the development of digital asset ecosystem under loose policies.

The main business of Hoping Club covers diversified fields such as high liquidity digital crypto assets, digital art NFT collection and decentralized financial investment, including real estate, sports, finance, science and technology, it, blockchain and digital quantification, and involves most parts of the world such as Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and Oceania. A good formal system + the right time + the right decision-making and leadership have created such a globalized Hoping Club.
















