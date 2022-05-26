Responsible AI Institute and Standards Council of Canada Launch First Artificial Intelligence Certification Pilot

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsible AI Institute (RAII), the leading non-profit dedicated to independent AI assessments and certification, today announced its partnership with the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) in a first-of-its-kind pilot to determine requirements for the development of a conformity assessment program for AI management systems.

Building from Canada's role as an AI leader and in support of emerging AI regulatory efforts globally, this pilot will help to define requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving AI management systems in organizations. For the past three years, Responsible AI Institute has been at the forefront of these efforts, working with leading corporations, researchers, industry experts, international organizations, and government officials to develop and validate an effective way to evaluate the responsibility of AI systems.

"As a result of this pilot, organizations will have clear guidance on how to establish, define and implement responsible AI practices in alignment with emerging regulations and standards, best-in-class research, and existing human rights-based laws and frameworks," says Ashley Casovan, Executive Director of Responsible AI Institute.

Led by SCC, this pilot and the subsequent results will be shared with industry partners such as conformity assessment bodies and peer countries active within the International Accreditation Forum, including ANSI (US) and UKAS (UK). Elias Rafoul, VP of Accreditation Services at SCC, says, "We are proud to be leading this first-of-its-kind pilot to understand what is required for AI management systems, and to evaluate needs for an end-to-end accreditation program for AI."

The pilot will leverage the ISO's AI Management System standard (ISO 42001), which is currently under development, to develop an AI Management System Accreditation Program in Canada.

Further information about this pilot, including key collaborators and assessment bodies, will be shared by RAI Institute and SCC at CogX Festival and during London Tech Week from June 13-17.

About Responsible AI Institute

Responsible AI Institute (RAII) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on advancing responsible AI from principles to practice through community-driven, independent AI assessments and certifications. RAI tools have been among the first to demonstrate how to expand opportunities with AI while minimizing harm to people and the planet.

Visit www.responsible.ai for more information and to join our efforts.

Follow us on Twitter @responsibleAI, Instagram @responsible.ai, and LinkedIn.

About the Standards Council of Canada

As the country's leading accreditation organization, the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) works with a vast network of partners nationally and around the world, acting as Canada's voice on standards and accreditation on the international stage, including as a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

For more information, visit https://www.scc.ca/.

