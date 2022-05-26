Redwood Living, Inc. enters Illinois with first Chicagoland neighborhood in Lockport

Independence, Ohio, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based owner and developer of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., will welcome residents to its first neighborhood in Illinois this summer.

Construction is underway for Redwood Lockport, a brand-new neighborhood that will feature 112 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet.

Redwood will begin pre-leasing for the new neighborhood in June, and the first residents are expected to move in by August. Monthly rent will start around $2,100.

“We could not ask for a better place to welcome our first Chicagoland Redwood Neighborhood,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO and executive chairman of Redwood. “Lockport is a city with a rich history but also a strategic vision for the future. We are thrilled to offer residents a new take on apartment living coupled with our unmatched ability to exceed expectations at every stage of the rental process.”

Redwood’s signature design offers the feel of a single-family home, thanks to its single-story, open floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each of the six different floor plans available at Redwood Lockport will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage.

Residents can also expect:

Flexible lease terms

In-person, virtual and self-guided touring options

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood setting

Bonus space that can utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

Redwood Lockport is located at 17215 Juniper Drive. The neighborhood is ideally situated with nearby retail and recreation options along with convenient highway access. Interested prospective residents can get all leasing information, contact the team and pre-lease on the Redwood Lockport website.

Redwood in Illinois



Looking ahead, Redwood is eyeing major expansion across the region.

“We have the potential to add as many as 3,000 apartment homes across Chicagoland over the next five years,” said Kevin Kwiatkowski, Chief Acquisitions Officer. “Construction will commence on our neighborhoods in Oswego and Volo next, and we look forward to sharing details about those locations and more in the coming months.”

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Illinois, with more under construction in Nebraska. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Attachments