Result of AGM and Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc
(“Kenmare” or “the Company”)
26 May 2022
AGM Results and Board Update
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc ((LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, dated 21 April 2022. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
The full voting results are set out below:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld *
|%
|Total Votes
|% of issued share capital voted
|To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts
|74,058,420
|100.00
|168
|0.00
|34,819
|0.05
|74,058,588
|78.02
|To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|73,221,015
|98.87
|837,362
|1.13
|35,030
|0.05
|74,058,377
|78.02
|To declare a final dividend of USc25.42
per share
|74,093,080
|100.00
|29
|0.00
|298
|0.00
|74,093,109
|78.06
|To re-elect Michael Carvill
|74,091,107
|100.00
|2,002
|0.00
|298
|0.00
|74,093,109
|78.06
|To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King
|73,654,553
|99.45
|404,035
|0.55
|34,819
|0.05
|74,058,588
|78.02
|To re-elect Clever Fonseca
|74,091,100
|100.00
|2,009
|0.00
|298
|0.00
|74,093,109
|78.06
|To re-elect Graham Martin
|73,826,260
|99.64
|266,849
|0.36
|298
|0.00
|74,093,109
|78.06
|To re-elect Tony McCluskey
|73,924,742
|99.77
|168,367
|0.23
|298
|0.00
|74,093,109
|78.06
|To re-elect Sameer Oundhakar
|68,834,082
|100.00
|163
|0.00
|5,259,162
|7.64
|68,834,245
|72.52
|To re-elect Deirdre Somers
|71,231,095
|96.14
|2,862,014
|3.86
|298
|0.00
|74,093,109
|78.06
|To elect Mette Dobel
|74,092,622
|100.00
|476
|0.00
|309
|0.00
|74,093,098
|78.06
|To elect Andrew Webb
|74,092,994
|100.00
|104
|0.00
|309
|0.00
|74,093,098
|78.06
|To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration
|74,092,983
|100.00
|374
|0.00
|50
|0.0
|74,093,357
|78.06
|To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.
|74,018,751
|99.90
|74,650
|0.10
|6
|0.00
|74,093,401
|78.06
|To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
|73,551,297
|99.27
|542,099
|0.73
|11
|0.00
|74,093,396
|78.06
|To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights
|73,575,244
|99.30
|516,044
|0.70
|2,119
|0.00
|74,091,288
|78.05
|To authorise market purchases
|74,045,365
|99.94
|48,036
|0.06
|6
|0.00
|74,093,401
|78.06
|To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.
|73,556,740
|99.28
|536,605
|0.72
|62
|0.00
|74,093,345
|78.06
|To amend the articles of association for proposed Odd-lot Offer
|73,558,416
|99.28
|534,682
|0.72
|309
|0.00
|74,093,098
|78.06
|To authorise the making of an Odd-lot Offer
|73,556,704
|99.28
|536,692
|0.72
|11
|0.00
|74,093,396
|78.06
|To authorise the making of an off-market purchase of shares**
|73,452,324
|99.28
|535,253
|0.72
|11
|0.00
|74,093,396
|77.38
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
** In accordance with section 105(5) of the Companies Act 2014, votes cast in respect of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders (as defined in the Circular dated 21 April 2022) on 21 April 2022 were required to be excluded when determining whether resolution 13 was passed. For technical reasons, in order to effect this, the aggregate number of shares held by or on behalf of Odd-lot Holders on 21 April 2022 was deducted from the votes cast in favour of the resolution.
Board update
As announced on 3 December 2021, Steven McTiernan retired at the Annual General Meeting and Andrew Webb, having been elected as a Director, has succeeded him as Chair of the Board of Directors of Kenmare.
For further information, please contact:
Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 943 0367 / +353 87 663 0875
Murray (PR advisor)
Doug Keatinge
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 037 4163
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Group supplies to customers in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.