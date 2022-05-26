University Village Announces 2022 Summer Concert Series

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Village today announced the line-up for the 2022 Summer Concert Series, presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.



The Summer Concert Series at University Village is a series of free concerts on Wednesdays beginning July 20 and running through August 17, from 7-8:30 p.m. As a summer tradition, Seattleites head to University Village to shop, eat, and enjoy the sunny evenings with live music from a mix of local and well-known artists playing new hits and classic favorites.

The 2022 Summer Concert Series line-up features:

July 20 – Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme

July 27 – The Paperboys

August 3 – Nite Wave

August 10 – Kalimba: Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire

August 17 – Hit Explosion



In addition to their favorite bands, concert-goers indulge in a wide selection of gourmet bites from University Village restaurants. This summer, the lively beer garden is back and hosted by JOEY Kitchen.

The University Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series is presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, and sponsored by JOEY Kitchen.

