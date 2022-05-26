COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN COATESVILLE, PA REOPENS UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

Coatesville, PA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard by Marriott in Coatesville, PA recently marked its grand reopening under new ownership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The hotel transitioned ownership while closed during the Covid pandemic. The 125-room, four-story Courtyard Philadelphia Coatesville is located at 600 Manor Road, and is owned by a private equity investment firm Recap PA Holdings with locally-based principals Sanjeev Verma and Ramnik Chopra; operates as a Marriott franchise; and, is managed by Waterford Hotel Group.

“Today marks a special occasion in Coatesville as we celebrate the reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott,” said owner Ramnik Chopra. “We are thrilled to reintroduce this beautiful hotel to the community and visitors to our region. There are so many people that have helped to get us to this day. Coatesville Redevelopment Authority and Chester County commissioners and officials were particularly instrumental in helping during the transition of ownership by providing all necessary assistance and making all resources available, and we are grateful,” added Chopra.

Courtyard Philadelphia Coatesville offers an open, bright, and contemporary Courtyard hotel lobby that welcomes guests with vivid contrasting colors, including blue, green, orange, and red. The lobby welcome pedestals offer more personal and private interactions when guests check in. This will allow staff to move about to show guests the lobby features and assist as needed. Flexible seating options range from a communal table in the middle of the action, to more private media booths with high-definition televisions, to a more intimate, semi-enclosed lounge area. Guests can connect to free Wi-Fi and utilize the ample electrical outlets throughout the lobby to power digital devices. The enlarged business library features several complimentary computer terminals along with printer access.

Open to guests and the local community, the hotel offers The Bistro for refreshing breakfast choices in the morning, and a variety of dinner, beer, and wine options in the evening. The Bistro also offers specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee. The MarketTM, a 24/7 shop for snacks, beverages, and sundries, is always open. The hotel features an indoor swimming pool with a whirlpool spa, fitness center, guest laundry, and business center. The hotel also offers 1,100 square feet of meeting space to accommodate meetings and functions for up to sixty people. Guests can relax and unwind at the hotel’s fire pit and serene back patio overlooking the river.

ABOUT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT - PHILADELPHIA COATESVILLE

If you are traveling for business or for fun, the Courtyard by Marriott - Philadelphia Coatesville will make your trip successful by providing exactly what you need: spacious, thoughtful guest rooms; a Bistro-style breakfast, and services that help you be more productive and comfortable. This Coatesville hotel features a state-of-the-art lobby with inviting, flexible spaces to work or relax in, Wi-Fi throughout, and access to the latest news and weather via our GoBoard. The Bistro-Eat, Drink, Connect provides guests with healthy food and beverage offerings for breakfast and dinner. All guestrooms feature flat-screen TVs. The Courtyard Philadelphia Coatesville is just off the Route 30 Bypass, Coatesville Exit for Route 82, and is midway between Philadelphia and Lancaster - home to the PA Dutch and Amish Country. Many guests take advantage of our location close to Exton, PA, whether traveling for business or pleasure.

