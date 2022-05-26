SWAT Spreads Information for National Mosquito Control Awareness Week 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is June 19-25. SWAT Mosquito Systems, South Florida's leading mosquito control system provider, expanded into the Orlando market in 2022 and would like to spread mosquito control awareness across Central Florida.

As the month of May comes to a close, mosquito season is just underway. In Florida, mosquito season typically begins in late spring before reaching its peak in July and slowly winds down in the fall. There are more than 80 mosquito species living in Florida alone, and according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), about a quarter of these mosquito species spread germs that can cause diseases such as Zika, West Nile, Dengue, and Chikungunya viruses.

There are many options to help protect against mosquitos:

Eliminate standing water.

Seal doorways and windows.

Use DEET-based repellent and citronella candles.

One of the most effective ways to protect humans and animals is with a mosquito misting system. These systems can reduce mosquitos by approximately 90% using plant-based formula released through a fine mist several times a day. The treatment, pyrethrum, is safe for both humans and pets and is derived from the chrysanthemum plant. SWAT Mosquito Systems has been installing and maintaining these systems for more than 20 years and is offering free estimates and $200 off installations to commemorate National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. For more information, please visit swatmosquitosystems.com or call 866-900-SWAT (7928).

ABOUT SWAT MOSQUITO SYSTEMS

SWAT Mosquito Systems specializes in providing the most effective solutions to manage flying, biting insects such as mosquitoes, no-see-ums, flies, fleas, ticks, and more. Your system will be custom designed to meet the unique needs of your residential or commercial property. Once our premium system is installed, it sprays a fine mist that immediately creates an insect-free zone, allowing you, your family, your guests, and your customers to fully enjoy the beautiful outdoor lifestyle.

