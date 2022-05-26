Retro Environmental, Inc. Has Been Acquired by REAC

SYKESVILLE, Md., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retro Environmental, Inc., a Sykesville, Maryland-based environmental specialty contracting services company, announced today that it has been acquired by REAC, an Atlanta-based investor group. Retro Environmental offers over 30 years of industry experience specializing in asbestos and lead abatement, mold and hazardous materials remediation, demolition and building razing, saw cutting, and more. REAC's extensive experience and industry knowledge will enhance Retro's comprehensive environmental offerings and will provide additional resources for growth.

"When Retro launched its search for a new partner, it was critical to us that we find individuals who share the values we have cultivated over 30-plus years of serving customers: a desire to provide the highest quality of service; a belief that all of our employees should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of role or tenure; and a sense of pride that our long-term customers include some of the finest institutions and companies in the markets we serve," stated Maria Gurecki, President of Retro Environmental.

About Retro Environmental

Retro Environmental was founded in 1990 by a group of professionals with the purpose of establishing a diverse company that maintains the highest standards of safety and workmanship while utilizing industry-leading technology. Project experience includes commercial buildings, shopping centers, hospitals, industrial facilities, private and public school systems, universities and military facilities throughout the mid-Atlantic region. https://www.retroenviroinc.com/

Contacts:

Retro Environmental

Mike Brower

mbrower@retroenviroinc.com

(410) 552-9302

Maria Gurecki

mgurecki@retroenviroinc.com

(410) 552-9301

