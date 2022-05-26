Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. to Migrate Three ETFs to the NEO Exchange

English French

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. (“Vanguard”) announced today its intention to change the listing venue for each of the following exchange-traded funds from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”):

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (VBU)

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (VBG)

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (VGAB)



(collectively, the “ETFs”).

Vanguard has applied to and received conditional approval from the NEO Exchange to list the units of the ETFs on the NEO Exchange.

Vanguard anticipates that the ETFs will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the close of business on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and listed on the NEO Exchange on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

No securityholder approval is necessary for the delisting of the ETFs from the TSX since the ETFs will be listed on the NEO Exchange following the delisting.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $48 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 410 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard’s U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard’s stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

