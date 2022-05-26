Resonate Blends Partners with California’s Top Licensed Cannabis Wholesaling Platform

CALABASAS, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has teamed with California cannabis distribution, logistical and sales analytics leader, Nabis, on statewide distribution of its award-winning Koan Cordial line.



Nabis is the top licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 200 exclusive brands and supplying 1300 state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Ninety-nine percent of the retailers in California receive brands from Nabis. In addition to their 97% on-time, in-full delivery rating, Nabis offers a convenient Marketplace which allows retailers to order products directly and allows brands the opportunity to reach retailers directly with messages and promotional offers.

The Koan Cordials now come in seven precisely targeted effect blends. These unique, category-breaking offerings allow Koan users to choose both the drink they prefer and how they would like to feel. Resonate will offer Koan Cordials across California through the Nabis Marketplace in stylish, discreet, single-serving mini bottles in both the 3-pack and new single packaged offerings.

“Professional distribution is the backbone of any successful retail strategy,” said Resonate CEO Geoff Selzer. “With the recent launch of our “singles” line, the upcoming “multidose” products and the anticipated launch of our first KOAN edible line, having a reliable distribution partner is essential. We are delighted to partner with Nabis so that we can provide accurate and rapid delivery support to our retailers. We are looking forward to participating in the Nabis Marketplace which is a real convenience for buyers and provides greater brand visibility to the extensive Nabis dispensary network throughout the state. Nabis’ professional infrastructure, world-class software, attention to detail and data tracking from manufacturing to sales will prove to be of great value to Resonate as we grow our product portfolio and increase momentum.”

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand”. To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a30a7d52-5d08-4307-8878-309538bd3179