PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc. acquires Surgical Technologies, Inc.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF -- PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc., a full-service FDA- and ISO-registered medical device contract manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Surgical Technologies, Inc. (STI) of St. Paul, MN.

STI is a family-owned medical device contract manufacturer and a leader in lean manufacturing. Founded in 1981, it is a subsidiary of the Scanlan Group, which dates to 1921.

“We are very pleased to be adding STI to the PRO-TECH Design family. Both companies share a common set of values, an exceptional dedication to their customers, and strong teams. The more we talked about the possibility of this acquisition, the more it felt like a terrific opportunity,” notes CEO and Founder, Pamela McMaster.

Pamela and her family have deep roots in Minnesota. She started her career in medical device packaging in the state and served as President of the Minnesota Society of Packaging and Handling Engineers. Her son, Jeff Swanson, is Vice President of Sales for PRO-TECH Design and lives in Minnesota, where he will be involved in the day-to-day operations of the new entity. Her other son, Aaron Swanson, serves as President of the company and holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Minnesota as well as an M.S. in Microbiology from Cal. State Northridge. “Given our family history in Minnesota, we are very excited to increase our presence in this key medical device market and to add an experienced, high-performing team as well as some new capabilities that will benefit our customers,” said Aaron Swanson, President.

The acquisition expands PRO-TECH Design’s manufacturing capabilities to three locations (Santa Fe Springs, CA, Arlington, TX, and now St. Paul, MN), making it one of the largest family-owned medical device contract packaging companies in the country. This will add to the company’s coverage of a key medical device market and enable it to provide second source reliability and assurance to its customers.

To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Surgical Technologies, Inc. on the transaction.

ABOUT PRO-TECH DESIGN & MANUFACTURING, Inc: PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing is a woman-owned full-service FDA- and ISO 13485-registered medical device contract manufacturing and packaging company headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Founded by Pamela McMaster in 1980, PRO-TECH Design specializes in medical device assembly, contract packaging, laboratory services, and sewn medical products. As a leader in the industry trusted by multiple Fortune 100 companies for unmatched service, high-quality products, and fair pricing, the company has a presence in three key regional markets – California, Minnesota and Texas. To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

