Hop-on Presents Digitalage at VidCon 2022

Santa Fe, NM, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN): Digitalage is excited to announce that their team will be in attendance June 22-25 at VidCon 2022 in Anaheim, California. VidCon is the world’s leading social media influencer and creator convention, with over 75,000 attendees. Under the campaign and hashtag #InfluenceTheFuture, Digitalage will connect with their favorite influencers, and reveal the brand and platform to a new generation of content creators and their fans.

The Digitalage team is curating a unique interactive space that will resonate with everyone who gets the opportunity to visit the brand's booth.

CEO Peter Michaels states, “While preparing for VidCon, our focus has been geared towards constructing an immersive experience that speaks directly to the convention’s demographic, has inimitable authenticity, and adequately externalizes Digitalage’s mission to trailblaze in the future of Web3 and Social Media. We are looking forward to VidCon serving as an opportunity for us to connect, engage, and build relationships with a younger generation of creatives, influencers, and digital leaders.”

Curt Doty, CCO of Digitalage, adds, “This event not only serves as a space for us to connect and develop key relationships but also as an arena for us to receive real-time feedback from younger users of social platforms on what changes they hope to see within the social sphere. The value of being a part of this event is incomparable, and we are creating a strategy that ensures we will efficiently optimize every minute of our time there.”

Developing a platform that fully encompasses every feature a forward-thinking social platform should entail requires immense research, expertise development, and acute attention to detail. The team has dedicated themselves to exploring every component of a successful social platform through comprehensive market research and extensive experimentation. Attending VidCon is another stepping-stone in the meticulously crafted blueprint to ensure that every facet of comprehensive development research has been met, prior to the launch.

Digitalage’s main message for the show is “Everything About You Is Good As You Are”. Through interactive exhibit features, attendees can start a dialogue with the brand and will be able to fully express themselves and empower themselves, and will be made to feel good enough/cool enough through activities that encourage a positive self-reflection.

If you will be in attendance and would like to set up a time to connect directly with the Digitalage team, feel free to send us an email at Social@Digitalage.com

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

With offices based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.