Proactive news headlines including Minto Metals, American Manganese, Adyton Resources, Hapbee Technologies, Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Vox Royalty

New York , May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Sigma Lithium announces integrated Phase 1 & 2 technical report with post-tax net present value of $5.1B and continued advancement of Phase 3 click here
- Clean Seed Capital receives orders for its SMART Seeder MAX from Saskatchewan’s Canada West Harvest Centre click here
- Revive Therapeutics receives positive feedback from FDA about potential new endpoints for its Bucillamine clinical trial to treat COVID-19 click here
- Adyton Resources welcomes initial metallurgical testing on Gameta ore, which shows high recoveries and potentially low processing costs click here
- Aurelius Minerals delivers robust maiden mineral resource estimate at Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia click here
- Co-Diagnostics develops principal design work on monkeypox PCR test click here
- Camino Minerals kicks off drilling at new Lourdes-Condori copper zones at its Los Chapitos project in Peru click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment appoints Kitty Walsh as executive director of development of its kids and family division Atomic Cartoons click here
- Hapbee Technologies CEO says its platform is gaining traction in the rapidly-growing sleep technology market click here
- BioSig targets July 1 to launch national PURE EP commercial campaign click here
- Bridgeline Digital says its Celebros site search product selected by retailer Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure click here
- Lion Copper and Gold announces termination of previously announced sale of water rights and financing of up to US$2M click here
- Clean Air Metals finds palladium, platinum, copper and nickel in new drill assays at Thunder Bay North project click here
- Ayurcann Holdings sees fiscal 3Q revenue rise to $2.8M as it gains more traction in the market click here
- Pacific Empire Minerals finalizes drill targets for upcoming exploration program at Jean Marie copper project in British Columbia click here
- ReVolve Renewable Power inks deal to acquire power producer Centrica Business Solutions Mexico click here
- CO2 GRO Inc and Mexican sales partner announce second greenhouse trial click here
- Albert Labs appoints Dr Sara Tai as principal investigator for its upcoming trial on KRN-101 click here
- Wishpond Technologies sees 41% jump in 1Q revenue driven by acquisitions and organic growth click here
- New Age Metals to advance Manitoba lithium projects with approval of $1.8M exploration program by partner Mineral Resources click here
- CULT Food Science secures space for incubation studio in Ontario; appoints food scientist Dr Kantha Shelke to its advisory board click here
- Empower Clinics receives accreditation for mobile services for its COVID-19 testing solutions in British Columbia click here
- Think Research expects to realize $9M in cost synergies by end-2022 click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies says awarded $500,000 grant to advance the development of its ORTHO-M platform for meniscus repair click here
- Vox Royalty unveils 2022's royalty revenue outlook; acquires producing royalty over iron ore mine in Western Australia click here
- Pure Gold Mining closes the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$27,760,944 click here
- enCore Energy completes sale of Cebolleta Uranium Project to Future Fuel Corporation click here
- AMPD Ventures forecasts doubling of FY2022 revenue as strong Q3 trading continues into Q4 click here
- Minto Metals hails first quarter performance as it boosts copper output by 71% at its Yukon mine click here
- American Manganese begins first stage testing of its RecycLiCo demonstration plant click here
- Prospector Metals acquires 100% interest in largely unexplored Leopard Lake Property click here
