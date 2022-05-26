Ascend Partners Named 2022 Power of the Platform Winner by OneStream

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ascend Partners Inc., a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have been recognized as a Power of the Platform Award winner by OneStream at the 2022 Splash Global User Conference and Partner Summit. The Power of the Platform Award recognizes the top four implementation partners who have truly extended the OneStream platform for customers over the past year across North America, Latin America and APAC.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions. OneStream's annual Splash conference brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training.

"We are so proud to be chosen as a 2022 Power of the Platform Award winner for the Barrick Gold High-Volume Planning Project," said Colin Sawford, Managing Partner, Ascend Partners. "I want to recognize the commitment of the Ascend team in achieving this honor, and it would not have been possible without the incredible collaboration and dedication of the Barrick Gold team."

To learn more about the Barrick Gold OneStream implementation project, watch the Barrick Gold's OneStream Journey and Roadmap webinar or read our Barrick Gold: Unifying Financial Consolidation, Planning & Reporting with OneStream and Ascend Partners blog.

"We are thrilled to announce Ascend Partners as a 2022 Power of the Platform Award winner," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. "This award highlights our dedicated partners, who serve as trusted advisors that go above and beyond to deliver customer success, allowing customers to unleash the power of finance through the OneStream platform and drive long-term growth."

As a OneStream Diamond Partner, Ascend focuses exclusively on the OneStream platform, delivering sophisticated implementations for organizations around the world and partnering with OneStream Services for complex global rollouts. We are the Trusted Advisor for Best-in-Class CPM consulting and Finance Transformation.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.

About Ascend Partners Inc.

Ascend Partners, a OneStream Diamond partner, proudly serves our clients globally from our headquarters in downtown Toronto, Canada. Our sought-after accounting and technical expertise combined with our deep experience with OneStream ensures that we consistently deliver solutions tailored to meet our clients' unique needs. Over many years, we've built a proven and repeatable methodology and toolset for implementing sophisticated OneStream solutions to address your current and future business challenges. This means that OneStream's Intelligent Finance platform supports your growth and innovation while enhancing efficiency and reducing cost. Our professional staff members - senior Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) and highly skilled OneStream specialists, including OneStream certified architects, data integrators and developers - work with your team to provide training and learning opportunities, resulting in faster launches and immediate realization of the benefits. To learn more, visit https://www.ascend.partners.

