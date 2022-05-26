Westland Insurance announces two acquisitions in Ontario, extending reach in commercial and personal insurance lines across Canada

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group announced today that it has acquired MCR Insurance in Aurora, Ontario and Walter Roberts Insurance in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

MCR Insurance and Walter Roberts Insurance are both located in Ontario, an area of strategic importance for Westland.

“MCR brings a depth of capabilities in high value home, cottage, auto and commercial lines, with a focus on the growing communities north of the Greater Toronto Area and Muskoka,” says Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland. “Walter Roberts specializes in E&O, standard, niche, and high value products across personal and commercial lines. Each of these acquisitions adds significant depth and strength to our rapidly expanding footprint in the Ontario market, which remains key to our national strategy.”

Westland Insurance has grown significantly in Ontario over the last two years and plans to continue its expansion in the province to better support new and existing clients, particularly in the Commercial space.

“Ontario’s importance to the Canadian insurance marketplace makes it a key part of our national strategy,” says Donna Barclay, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Eastern Canada Operations at Westland. “The scale and diverse nature of the insurance business in Ontario is attractive as we look to serve more Canadians coast to coast with more product options and advisory based solutions.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Westland provides expertise and advisory-based services across a broad range of insurance lines, including personal, commercial, specialty and niche classes. With these acquisitions, Westland has over 2,300 employees serving Canadians from British Columbia to the Maritimes.