High Grade Copper Intersected in “Deep Zone” at Globex’s NewMetal Royalty Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a brief update on the latest drill result announced by Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV:STE, OTCQX:STRPF) today on Globex’s NewMétal property, Normetmar Zone, at Normetal, Quebec.



On May 19, 2022 Starr Peak announced assays from hole STE-22-092-W2 which intersected 5.03% zinc equivalent over 12.5 metres. In addition, they indicated that a wedge hole, STE-21-92-W3, above this hole intersected mineralization including an estimate of 15% chalcopyrite over 3.7 metres.

Today Starr Peak announced the assays from wedge hole STE-21-92-W3 as follows:

Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zn (%) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn_Eq (%) Deep STE-22-92-W3 1040.85 1046.75 5.90 0.10 2.31 24.94 0.86 9.49 Including 1041.60 1044.65 3.05 0.10 4.17 45.20 1.61 17.17

Intervals are reported as drill core lengths measured downhole. True width of mineralization is currently unknown.

Drilling continues on the property with two drills. Starr Peak also indicated that drilling by a third rig on Globex’s Rousseau and Turgeon Lake gold royalty properties has been completed and results are pending as are additional assay results from the winter drill program on the northern portion of the NewMétal property.

Globex retains a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the Normetmar Zone and retains over one million Starr Peak shares. (Note: Production royalties are only payable upon production.)

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

