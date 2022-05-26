CIPN Market: 5.4% CAGR for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Worth $1.17 Billion, Globally, by 2028: The Insight Partners

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Steroids, Antidepressants, Anti-Seizure, and Narcotics) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy)”, the global chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market growth is driven by the technological advancements in treatment and diagnosis, and increasing demand for cost-efficient therapeutics, the increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing preference for chemotherapy, the growing clinical trials for chemotherapeutic drugs. However, adverse effects related to the treatment may hinder the market growth.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028941/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 813.48 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,174.26 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 151 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Drug Class, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

REGENACY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.; Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation; Novaremed AG; MAKScientific, LLC; WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Sova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Kineta, Inc.; Aptinyx Inc.; Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc.are among the leading companies in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028941/







In April 2021, WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that two clinical trials on tetrodotoxin (TTX) as a therapeutic agent had been published in a special issue of the Toxins Journal. The cardiac safety study "Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Concentration-QTc Analysis of Tetrodotoxin: A Randomized, Dose Escalation Study in Healthy Adults" was included in the special edition of the Toxins Journal, as was the study "Tetrodotoxin for Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Dose Finding WEX.”

In December 2020, Regenacy announced a joint venture with 3E Bioventures for the development of ricolinostat in China, which will be followed by a US-based phase 2 study in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy and other peripheral neuropathies. BC Regenacy’s lead program will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ricolinostat in patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in China.

In March 2020, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals announced the closing of a US$ 30 million Series A financing. The initiative was co-led by Cobro Ventures and Taiwania Capital Management Corporation, with the participation of 3E Bioventures Capital, Yonjin Capital, VIVA Biotech Holdings, and TA YA VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED, and other undisclosed private investors.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE







North America is the largest market for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, with the US holding the largest share of the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The market for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in the US is expected to grow rapidly with technological advancements, and rising research and development activities. The number of cancer survivors living in the US continues to increase each year as a result of the growth and aging of the population. Radical changes in early-detection practices and treatment advancements are also resulting in increased survival rates among cancer patients.

According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, 1,708,921 new cancer cases were reported in 2018 and 599,265 people died of cancer. For every 100,000 people, 436 new cancer cases were reported and 149 people died of cancer. 2018 is the latest year for which incidence data are available. According to the National Institutes of Health, there were 16.9 million cancer survivors in the US, as of January 2019, which represents ~5.0% of the population. As per the data published by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 22,81,658 new cancer cases were reported in 2020 in the United States, wherein breast cancer was the major type, which accounted for 11.1% of all reported cases. Thus, increase in the prevalence of cancer, coupled with the rising use of chemotherapy for the treatment of this disease, is fueling the growth of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy market.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Fueling Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Growth:

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was reported as the first leading cause of death in the people of age below 70 years in 183 countries and the fourth leading cause of death among the population of all ages in 123 countries worldwide in 2019. In addition, as per the data published by the WHO in March 2021, different cancer types caused ~10 million deaths in 2020.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00028941











1. World’s Most Prevalent Forms of Cancer, 2020

Cancer Case Count (Million) Lung Cancer 2.21 Breast Cancer 2.26 Colorectal Cancer 1.93 Prostate Cancer 1.41 Skin Cancer 1.20 Stomach Cancer 1.09

Source: World Health Organization and The Insight Partners Analysis





The increasing prevalence of cancer has created a burden on healthcare systems across the world, along with bolstering the demand for chemotherapy. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy is a common adverse effect of neurotoxic anticancer drugs, such as platinum-derivative drugs (cisplatin and oxaliplatin), spindle poisons [taxanes (paclitaxel and docetaxel), vinca alkaloids, vincristine, epothilones, and eribulin], bortezomib, and thalidomide. The high prevalence of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy raises concerns about cancer patients and survivors, and their healthcare providers, especially because there is no single effective way to prevent this condition.

In a study conducted by “The Journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain,” chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy prevalence was reported at 68.1% (57.7–78.4 when measured in the first month after chemotherapy, 60.0% (36.4–81.6) in the third month, and 30.0% (6.4–53.5) in the sixth month or later. Thus, the growing incidence of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy with the increasing prevalence of cancer boosts the growth of the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028941/







Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market: Segmental Overview

Drug Class-Based Insights:

Based on drug class, the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into steroids, anti-seizure, narcotics, and anti-depressants. In 2021, the steroids segment held the largest share of the market. However, the anti-seizure segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Distribution Channel-Based Insights:

Based on distribution channel, the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Chemotherapy Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Indication ( Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia, others ); Drug Class ( Topoisomerase Inhibitors, Mitotic inhibitors, Antitumor antibiotic, Alkylating agents, others ); Route of Administration ( Subcutaneous, Intra-Muscular, Intravenous, Intravesicular, Intraventricular/Intrathecal, Topical, Oral, Intraperitoneal, others ); End User ( Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, others )

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Indication Type (Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumor, Lung Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors, Appendiceal Neuroendocrine Tumors) ; Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Antimetabolites, Alkylating agents, Natural Products, Targeted Therapy, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, mTOR Inhibitor, Somatostatin Analogs) ; End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Oncology Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Disease Type (Adrenomyeloneuropathy With Cerebral Involvement, Adrenomyeloneuropathy without Cerebral Involvement); Treatment Type (Steroid Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Transplant); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies) and Geography

Antidepressant Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Others); Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, Others)and Geography

Anxiety Disorders And Depression Therapeutic Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors), SNRIs (Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors), TCAs (Tricyclic Antidepressants), Buspirone, Others); Treatment Indication (OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), Phobias, Panic Disorders, Others); End User (Hospitals, Mental Healthcare Centers, Asylums, Others) and Geography

Steroid-Corticosteroids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cream, Injection, Others); Class (Glucocorticoids. Mineralocorticoids); End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography

Acoustic Neuroma Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Unilateral Vestibular Schwannomas, Bilateral Vestibular Schwannomas); Drug Class (Anticonvulsants, Corticosteroids, Osmotic Diuretics, Pain Killers, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: