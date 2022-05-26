Datawiza to Showcase Zero Trust Application Access at RSA

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza , the first company to offer a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for applications and APIs, today announced it is exhibiting at RSA next month in San Francisco. Datawiza will be demonstrating its no-code platform for implementing authentication & authorization for applications and APIs in Booth #2052, Moscone South Expo. Datawiza CEO Dr. Canming Jiang and COO Alex Cunhao will be available for discussions and interviews.



WHAT: RSA® Conference 2022 WHO: Datawiza WHEN: June 6-9, 2022 WHERE: Visit us in the Expo at booth S-2052 Moscone Center San Francisco, Calif. WHY: Access management is now one of the biggest security and user experience challenges faced by businesses and SaaS providers. Datawiza’s Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) platform is a no-code solution for implementing authentication & authorization for applications and APIs. Datawiza can be implemented in minutes and works with all modern identity providers, including AzureAD and Okta/Auth0. It is loved by fast-growing startups and large enterprises. During RSA: Visit Datawiza at Moscone South Expo, Booth #2052 for a demonstration of how organizations of all sizes can leverage Datawiza’s simple no-code solution for implementing authentication and authorization in minutes for applications and APIs

Learn how Datawiza is different, including: No-code: Speed up time to market and free up developers. SaaS-Delivered: Rapid deployment. Lower costs. Super easy to use. Identity Agnostic: Integrates with any identity provider, like Microsoft and Okta/Auth0. Environment Agnostic: Protect applications and APIs in the cloud or on-prem.

Meet with Datawiza executives – including CEO Dr. Canming Jiang and COO Alex Cunhao. VISIT US: More information can be found here or at www.Datawiza.com If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with Datawiza executives at the event, email contact@datawiza.com.

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com .