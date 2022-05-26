Datawiza to Showcase Zero Trust Application Access at RSA

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza, the first company to offer a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for applications and APIs, today announced it is exhibiting at RSA next month in San Francisco. Datawiza will be demonstrating its no-code platform for implementing authentication & authorization for applications and APIs in Booth #2052, Moscone South Expo. Datawiza CEO Dr. Canming Jiang and COO Alex Cunhao will be available for discussions and interviews.
|WHAT:
|RSA® Conference 2022
|WHO:
|Datawiza
|WHEN:
|June 6-9, 2022
|WHERE:
|Visit us in the Expo at booth S-2052
|Moscone Center
|San Francisco, Calif.
|WHY:
|Access management is now one of the biggest security and user experience challenges faced by businesses and SaaS providers. Datawiza’s Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) platform is a no-code solution for implementing authentication & authorization for applications and APIs. Datawiza can be implemented in minutes and works with all modern identity providers, including AzureAD and Okta/Auth0. It is loved by fast-growing startups and large enterprises.
|During RSA:
|
|VISIT US:
|More information can be found here or at www.Datawiza.com
|If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with Datawiza executives at the event, email contact@datawiza.com.
About Datawiza
The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com.
Media Contact:
Maria Bradley
Kickstart for Datawiza
415-509-0498
mbradley@kickstartconsulting.com