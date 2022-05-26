Toronto Success: The Cannabis Industry Counts on Lift&Co. Expo

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, hosted its latest event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, May 12-15, 2022. Throughout the Lift Cannabis Business Conference (May 12) and Lift&Co. Expo in the Centre’s North Hall (May 13-15), leading-edge content and exhibitors from across North America showcased the information and innovations that will power the future of the cannabis industry.



Lift&Co. Expo by the Numbers

Canada’s 1st Cannabis Trade Show

est. 2016

est. 2016 10 Events to Date

9,700+ Participant Admissions

representing the Americas, Europe & Asia

representing the Americas, Europe & Asia 140+ Exhibitors

130+ Speakers

40 Industry & Media Partners

The Lift Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC) kicked off the event with a packed house and a packed full-day agenda. Sessions included Next Gen Cannabis Innovations, New Big Product Categories and Cannabis Market Trends & Predictions. Thereafter, Industry Stage sessions throughout the three-day expo featured additional forward-thinking programming across both the cannabis and psychedelics sectors. The fascinating topics covered included Athletes & Cannabis, Cannabis Crystal Ball, New Psychedelics Data and The Future of Edibles. Speakers included Niel Marotta, President and CEO of Indiva; Elias Theodorou, MMA Fighter and Ambassador for Athletes for CARE; Tamara Lilien, Head of Education at CannSell Ontario; Antuanette Gomez, CEO of Peak Pharm Labs; and George Smitherman, CEO of the Cannabis Council of Canada.

All this, plus the uniquely irresistible experience that makes Lift&Co. Expo a can’t-miss event for the cannabis community. Live music to open the show and a live DJ throughout set a festival-like tone, as leading names in the industry hosted welcoming, interactive booths. A sleek lounge from JMCC, Greenline POS’s tablet-enabled demos, Dutchie’s signature hotel and a psychedelic set-up by Mood Ring, just to name a few, all buzzed with conversations.

"The team at Lift&Co. Expo has been fantastic with helping us put our booth together and providing us great channels for getting our message out there,” says Calvin Ho, Co-founder and COO of Greenline POS. “We have been exhibiting at Lift&Co Expo since 2018 and will continue to do so in the future."

"Lift&Co. Expo is the time to create and nurture meaningful relationships, and reconnect with friends in the Canadian cannabis industry,” says Andrew Nunez-Alvarez, founder of The Trap Market. “The event never fails to generate a sense of community that brings like-minded, passionate professionals together under one roof."

The event’s signature surprises and a-ha! moments could be found around every corner, including the life-size Colour Your World wall, hourly prize giveaways, and 420 receptions. Not to be outdone, a rainbow Rolls Royce pulled right onto the show floor, courtesy of PINNRZ. The fun carried through to the official Lift&Co. Expo After Party, featuring Weedmaps, which packed Steam Whistle Brewing with a celebration to remember set against the Toronto skyline.

“We are continually inspired by Lift&Co. Expo, but this year was especially significant,” says Shawn Pierce, President of MCI Events. “As the cannabis landscape defines its ‘new normal’ in the pandemic era, we’re proud to cultivate a welcoming space for creating connections and reinvigorating the industry.”

Upcoming Events

Lift&Co. Expo Vancouver

January 12-14, 2023

January 12-14, 2023 Lift&Co. Expo Toronto

June 1-4, 2023

Event photos: Flickr link for images from the event.

About Lift&Co. Expo

Launched in 2016, Lift&Co. Expo is the original large-scale cannabis trade show in Canada, serving the cannabis community as both a meeting place and a destination for discovery. Each Lift&Co. Expo showcases leading-edge content and premiere exhibitors in a festival-like setting for thousands of cannabis industry retailers, producers, growers, investors and decision-makers.

Lift&Co. Expo is proudly produced by MCI Events. Visit liftexpo.ca for more information.

Wire Service Contact

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com