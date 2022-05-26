Avenue5 Residential Appoints Tazia Moore as Senior Vice President Overseeing its Southern California Multifamily Portfolio

Seattle, Washington, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, has welcomed Tazia Moore as its new senior vice president of Southern California operations. In her new role, Moore will support a regional leadership team of vice presidents, associate vice presidents, and regional managers overseeing performance for more than 30 multifamily assets and 7,000 units throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the Inland Empire. Additionally, she will partner with Avenue5 clients on opportunities for revenue growth as well as portfolio expansion and diversification in the region.

“Tazia’s extraordinary track record of operational performance will be an asset to the ongoing success of our clients with interests in the expansive Southern California market,” confirmed Lesa LaRocca, division president at Avenue5. “We are confident that her local market knowledge and strategic insights will help unlock even greater future revenue potential for the multifamily owners we are proud to serve in the region.”

Moore began her multifamily career in 2000, and has overseen performance for lease-up, stabilized, luxury, value-add, market-rate, and affordable assets. She has experience crafting comprehensive annual operating plans, conducting financial analysis and reporting initiatives, researching market and submarket conditions and trends, leading strategies to maximize asset NOI, and overseeing capital projects as well as multi-million dollar asset renovations. Additionally, Moore has a track record of ensuring property compliance with all applicable regulatory programs, spearheading due diligence processes, and retaining and mentoring talent. Prior to joining Avenue5, Moore served in property and portfolio leadership roles at Stratus Real Estate, Holland Residential, JH Real Estate, Sage Apartment Communities, FPI Management, and Cushman & Wakefield. She holds tax credit specialist as well as certified occupancy specialist designations.

“Southern California’s major multifamily markets have reached a pivotal moment for growth,” stated Steve Davis, chief operating officer at Avenue5. “We are confident that Tazia’s broad-based operational leadership expertise will strengthen our clients’ financial positions and further enhance the opportunities available to them across all asset types, strategies, and locations.”

Moore, who is based in Orange County, will report to LaRocca.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 480 properties and 88,000 units in 19 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Charleston. www.avenue5.com