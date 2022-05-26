Trades Trivia Challenge Officially Launches the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) was kicked off at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The goal of the competition is to encourage students and apprentices to excel in their chosen skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the many incredible career opportunities that are available to youth.



Special guests at the launch included Dr. Patrick Rouble, President of Skills/Compétences Canada, Al Phillips from UA Local 170, Chris Foster from TC Energy, Maureen Phung from ITA, and HGTV’s Kate Campbell. The Trades Trivia challenge included 10 multiple choice questions about the 9+1 Skills for Success. This fun activity officially launched the two-day Skills Canada National Competition. SCNC will have over 300 post-secondary competitors onsite and over 200 secondary students competing virtually, from across Canada, competing in 45 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas for the opportunity to be named the best in the country, in their respective field. The WorldSkills Team Canada Selection Category will also be taking place during SCNC 2022.

“The Skills Canada National Competition highlights the variety of career opportunities available in the skilled trade and in technology sectors to Canadian youth, the next generation of skilled workers. Developing a diverse workforce with many skills will ensure our country’s prosperity”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

Throughout the competition, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is expecting over 3,000 student visitors. These students will have the opportunity to experience over 40 Try-a-Trade® and Technology activities, and participate in Skills for Success activities, which will highlight Creativity & Innovation. Visit the Skills for Success Stage to see interactive demonstrations on the importance of the Skills for Success for careers in the skilled trade and technology sectors. Watch the Skills for Success Talks for interactive panel discussions with representatives from industry, education, SCC alumni and industry celebrities. In addition, on May 27 there will be a Skills for Success Forum for teachers, guidance counselors and industry representatives. Throughout the event, industry celebrities including Kate Campbell, Celebrity TV Contractor and Founder of KateBuilds Inc., will be onsite to speak with students.



You can also check out SCC’s YouTube channel to see the event livestream! Watch opening and closing ceremonies, onsite competitors from different sectors and Skill Areas, highlights from the virtual competition, interviews, and more. We will also upload a highlight video at the end of each day of competition. The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on May 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

This event is supported by our Funding Partners the Government of Canada, and the Government of British Columbia, as well as our Presenting Sponsors, UA Canada, and TC Energy.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on Skills Canada’s programs and SCNC, visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com .



