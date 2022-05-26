Savi Financial Corporation To Form De Novo Bank; New State Chartered Commercial Bank Headquartered in Bellingham to be Named Orca Bank

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVVB), the bank holding company for SaviBank, today announced plans to form a new state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bellingham, Washington. The transaction involves the formation of Orca Bank by applying for a de novo bank charter, with Savi Financial acquiring Orca Bank as a wholly owned subsidiary. Additionally, Orca Bank will acquire SaviBank’s Bellingham branch, located at 1910 Broadway, Bellingham, WA 98225. Formation, capitalization and acquisitions will occur simultaneously after issuance of the Orca Bank Charter upon approval by regulators and closing of the reorganization.

“We are thrilled to announce the filing for a charter to open a new community bank in Bellingham, WA., named Orca Bank,” said Michal D. Cann, Chairman and President of Savi Financial Corporation. “The formation of Orca Bank came from a local group of community-minded businesspeople from Whatcom County, with the help of Savi Financial Corporation, the parent company of SaviBank. This stand-alone community bank is focused on serving the communities in Whatcom County, the largest county in which Savi Financial Corporation operates. This transaction will enable us to better serve the banking needs of Whatcom County, with a local Board of Directors and management making local decisions.”

Michal D. Cann will be chairman and CEO of Orca Bank and Drew Wilkens will be President of Orca Bank.

“We are creating Orca Bank solely for the benefit of Whatcom County. Any bank can claim they help the community, but Orca Bank will be a full-fledged, independent, local bank committed exclusively to Whatcom County communities,” said Drew Wilkens, President of Orca Bank. “We are also excited about the group of community leaders we brought together as our directors.”

“Over the past few years, we have been actively growing Savi Financial Corporation and expanding our presence in and around the Northwest Washington communities we serve. This transaction is a continuation of that growth strategy, and provides a sustainable business model for future growth,” said Cann. “In 2021, we expanded into the Friday Harbor market, completed the Freeland branch purchase on Whidbey Island from Coastal Community Bank, relocated from our existing Freeland branch to a new location, and formed our mortgage lending division. All of these efforts complement our expansion efforts in 2019, when we opened full-service branches in Concrete, Sedro-Woolley, and Mount Vernon, relocated our loan production office into a full-service branch in Anacortes, and relocated our Oak Harbor branch and our main Burlington branch. We will continue to search for opportunities to expand our franchise for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and communities.”

About Savi Financial Corporation Inc. and SaviBank –

Savi Financial Corporation is the bank holding company which owns SaviBank. The Bank began operations April 11, 2005, and has 9 branch locations in Anacortes, Burlington, Bellingham, Concrete, Mount Vernon (2), Oak Harbor, Freeland and Sedro-Woolley, Washington and a Loan Production Office in Friday Harbor, Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middle-market businesses and individuals in and around Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. Call us or stop by one of our branches and we’ll show you how to bank Savi. For additional information about SaviBank, visit; www.SaviBank.com.

