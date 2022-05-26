EventConnect Welcomes Industry Veteran Justin Roach as Director of Facility Partners

LONDON, Ontario, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EventConnect, the leader in connected amateur sports management technology, announced it is taking steps to further support tourism-focused facilities with the addition of Justin Roach to its leadership team. Roach, a sports tourism industry veteran, joins EventConnect as the Director of Facility Partners.

"We are all thrilled to have Justin on our team," said John D'Orsay, CEO of EventConnect. "His experience in the industry and innovative approach stood out to us. As more event owners, tourism bureaus, and facilities are turning to EventConnect for technology solutions, it was important for us to bolster our team to support that growing demand for new and existing partners."

According to Sports ETA, the trade association for the sports events and tourism industry, in 2021, the sports tourism sector generated an economic impact of $91.8 billion, with $39.7 billion in direct spending by visitors at hotels, restaurants and retailers. Expanding the effectiveness and connectivity between event owners and sports facilities with the EventConnect platform will be a crucial responsibility of Roach.

"I'm excited to be joining this dynamic team," said Roach. "EventConnect is the only technology solution to offer connectivity from the event owner to the host facility, so all parties can make decisions in real time to best manage tournaments, increase revenues, and provide the best hotel booking experience for visitors."

"Justin is joining EventConnect at an exciting time," said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. "The mission of EventConnect has never been more clear: to continually advance the ease and efficiency of sports tournament management with innovative technology matched with unparalleled service and support. We're thrilled to be welcoming Justin as we continue to expand our technology solutions for the industry."

No matter if you're a tournament organizer, sports facility, hotel, or anything in-between, EventConnect has you covered. Browse our solutions and book a demo of our solutions at EventConnectSports.com.

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors and accommodations on one platform—working with more than 4,000 events and 20,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports destinations/organizations reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner's needs and is seamless for organizers and participants to use, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations up to 30% while saving 24% of hotel costs for teams leaving a 98% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at EventConnectSports.com.



For media inquiries, contact

Eric Vardon, President

EventConnect

226-546-2883

eric.vardon@eventconnect.io

