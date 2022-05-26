Sumo Logic Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

First quarter revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $67.9 million
First quarter ARR grew 27% year-over-year to $273.3 million
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023 ended April 30, 2022.
“We started our fiscal year strong as we delivered 25% revenue growth in the first quarter. Escalating security threats are driving a healthy demand environment, and we remain well positioned with a unified platform that delivers both observability and security,” said Ramin Sayar, President and CEO of Sumo Logic. "The go-to-market changes we are making are underway, and customers are continuing to recognize the value of our differentiated SaaS analytics platform that ensures their applications are reliable and secure.”
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $67.9 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year
- Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was $273.3 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin was 64%; non-GAAP gross margin was 70%
- GAAP operating loss was $34.8 million; GAAP operating margin was (51)%
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $15.4 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (23)%
- GAAP net loss was $34.8 million or $0.30 per share
- Non-GAAP net loss was $15.3 million or $0.13 per share
- Net cash used in operating activities was $1.4 million; free cash flow was $(2.0) million
- Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $358.9 million as of April 30, 2022
Recent Highlights
- Released the OpenTelemetry Distro Collector which is designed to simplify and democratize the collection of logs, metrics, traces, and metadata from modern cloud applications, and establishes OpenTelemetry as its future standard to collect all machine data.
- Released the Sensu Integration Catalog which is a self-service marketplace featuring over 40 turn-key integrations.
- Announced support for the AWS for Games initiative for Amazon Web Services to accelerate digital gaming at scale.
- Appointed Tej Redkar as Chief Product Officer, Sophie Kitson as Chief Human Resources Officer, and John D. Harkey, Jr. to our Board of Directors.
Financial Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Sumo Logic expects:
- Total revenue between $71.0 million and $72.0 million, representing 21% to 22% growth year over year
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (24)% to (23)%
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 on approximately 116.0 million weighted average shares outstanding
For the full fiscal year 2023, Sumo Logic expects:
- Total revenue between $289.0 million and $292.0 million, representing 19% to 21% growth year over year
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (25)% to (24)%
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.64 to $0.62 on approximately 116.5 million weighted average shares outstanding
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and expenses related to a cooperation agreement. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Conference Call Details
Supplemental Financial and Other Information
Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through Sumo Logic’s investor relations website at investor.sumologic.com. Sumo Logic uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Sumo Logic’s investor relations website in addition to following Sumo Logic’s press releases, SEC filings and social media.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and expenses related to a cooperation agreement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.
Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.
Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements including but not limited to, statements regarding our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2023, the expected benefits of hiring new executives and expectations regarding the benefits of our offerings, our growth strategy and investments, our market opportunity, the potential impact of the macro environment, and our ability to achieve success. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our acquisitions, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers, our ability to sustain and manage our growth, our ability to successfully add new features and functionality to our platform, our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2022, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments could cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications.
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|67,855
|$
|54,219
|Cost of revenue
|24,145
|15,395
|Gross profit
|43,710
|38,824
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|26,253
|20,443
|Sales and marketing
|35,290
|30,278
|General and administrative
|16,996
|14,573
|Total operating expenses
|78,539
|65,294
|Loss from operations
|(34,829
|)
|(26,470
|)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|631
|(16
|)
|Interest expense
|(29
|)
|(86
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(34,227
|)
|(26,572
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|523
|342
|Net loss
|$
|(34,750
|)
|$
|(26,914
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|114,324
|104,033
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|April 30,
2022
|January 31,
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|79,737
|$
|79,986
|Marketable securities, current
|228,406
|210,645
|Accounts receivable, net
|48,690
|49,451
|Prepaid expenses
|9,823
|9,792
|Deferred sales commissions, current
|17,524
|17,110
|Other current assets
|2,837
|2,865
|Total current assets
|387,017
|369,849
|Marketable securities, noncurrent
|50,777
|65,866
|Property and equipment, net
|4,944
|4,960
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,041
|6,110
|Goodwill
|93,603
|94,967
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|21,881
|26,221
|Deferred sales commissions, noncurrent
|31,579
|32,689
|Other assets
|1,106
|1,469
|Total assets
|$
|595,948
|$
|602,131
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,920
|$
|7,755
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|24,966
|25,425
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|4,614
|4,619
|Deferred revenue, current
|142,583
|131,329
|Total current liabilities
|182,083
|169,128
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|1,157
|2,346
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|6,141
|5,944
|Other liabilities
|5,570
|5,744
|Total liabilities
|194,951
|183,162
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|12
|11
|Additional paid-in-capital
|964,761
|944,447
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,870
|)
|(4,333
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(555,906
|)
|(521,156
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|400,997
|418,969
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|595,948
|$
|602,131
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(34,750
|)
|$
|(26,914
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,283
|2,044
|Amortization of deferred sales commissions
|4,631
|3,401
|Amortization (accretion) of marketable securities purchased at a premium (discount)
|790
|566
|Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|13,277
|12,133
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|1,055
|1,062
|Other
|(162
|)
|23
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|757
|837
|Prepaid expenses
|(37
|)
|592
|Other assets
|180
|1,144
|Deferred sales commissions
|(3,934
|)
|(5,658
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,181
|1,383
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(164
|)
|(1,295
|)
|Deferred revenue
|11,451
|9,177
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,156
|)
|(1,134
|)
|Other liabilities
|166
|(80
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,432
|)
|(2,719
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(51,683
|)
|(267,548
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|41,022
|1,558
|Sales of marketable securities
|5,920
|—
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(371
|)
|(247
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(187
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,299
|)
|(266,237
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments of deferred offering costs
|—
|(93
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|6,954
|8,019
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,954
|7,926
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(472
|)
|(9
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(249
|)
|(261,039
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Beginning of period
|80,286
|404,440
|End of period
|$
|80,037
|$
|143,401
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2022
|2021
|Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|43,710
|$
|38,824
|Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|316
|173
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,559
|1,537
|Add: Acquisition-related expenses
|81
|—
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|47,666
|$
|40,534
|GAAP gross margin
|64
|%
|72
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|70
|%
|75
|%
|Reconciliation of operating expenses
|GAAP research and development
|$
|26,253
|$
|20,443
|Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|(6,554
|)
|(4,858
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|(292
|)
|—
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|19,407
|$
|15,585
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|35,290
|$
|30,278
|Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|(2,917
|)
|(3,722
|)
|Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(150
|)
|—
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|(101
|)
|—
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|32,122
|$
|26,556
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|16,996
|$
|14,573
|Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|(3,759
|)
|(4,188
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|—
|(1,216
|)
|Less: Expenses related to a cooperation agreement
|(1,720
|)
|—
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|11,517
|$
|9,169
|Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin
|GAAP loss from operation
|$
|(34,829
|)
|$
|(26,470
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|13,546
|12,941
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,709
|1,537
|Add: Acquisition-related expenses
|474
|1,216
|Add: Expenses related to a cooperation agreement
|1,720
|—
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|$
|(15,380
|)
|$
|(10,776
|)
|GAAP operating margin
|(51
|)%
|(49
|)%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|(23
|)%
|(20
|)%
|Reconciliation of net loss
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(34,750
|)
|$
|(26,914
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|13,546
|12,941
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,709
|1,537
|Add: Acquisition-related expenses
|474
|1,216
|Add: Expenses related to a cooperation agreement
|1,720
|—
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(15,301
|)
|$
|(11,220
|)
|GAAP net loss per share
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Non-GAAP net loss per share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|114,324
|104,033
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2022
|2021
|Reconciliation of cash used in operating activities to free cash flow
|GAAP cash used in operating activities
|$
|(1,432
|)
|$
|(2,719
|)
|Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|(371
|)
|(247
|)
|Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(187
|)
|—
|Free cash flow
|$
|(1,990
|)
|$
|(2,966
|)