Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and Announces New $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

PHOENIX, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 and provided updates on other business items. The current fiscal year includes 52 weeks while fiscal year 2021 contained 53 weeks, with the extra week falling in the fourth quarter.



On September 24, 2021, we completed the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of The Commodore Corporation ("Commodore"), which operates six manufacturing plants and two retail locations. Since the acquisition date, the results of Commodore are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

Record breaking Net revenue and Net income of $505 million and $54 million, respectively.

Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increased to 25.6% with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 24.5%, up 390 bps from last year's fourth quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $5.80 compared to $2.71 in last year's fourth quarter.

Factory utilization exceeded 80%.

Backlogs were $1.1 billion at April 2, 2022, compared to $603 million at April 3, 2021, of which Commodore contributed $264 million of the year over year growth. Backlog levels in the fourth fiscal quarter were consistent with the third quarter.

Returned nearly $31 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.

Full Fiscal Year Highlights

Twelfth straight year of revenue and earnings growth, growing Net revenue 47% and Income before income taxes 119%.

Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increased 350 bps to 25.1%, with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increasing 470 bps to 23.9%.

Earnings per diluted share was $21.34 compared to $8.25 last year. This year was favorably impacted by $3.28 from non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits, which was discussed in the third quarter.

Demonstrated commitment to our capital allocation strategy by delivering on our three established priorities: Invested in organic growth, including the expansion of existing manufacturing facility capacity, a new park model facility in Glendale, Arizona and a new HUD manufacturing facility in Hamlet, North Carolina Added 6 new manufacturing facilities through the acquisition of Commodore Returned nearly $60 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.



"We are extremely proud of the successful year that all of our operations have had. Our manufacturing teams have found innovative ways to increase manufacturing output and efficiencies, and plant for plant, we are producing more homes than before the pandemic, despite continuing labor and supply challenges. We also continue to deliver on projects designed to further expand our manufacturing capabilities, including two new manufacturing facilities that are expected to open later this year," said Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Boor continued, "Demand for our homes continues to be strong, despite the recent rise in interest rates. As an affordable home builder, we can provide the potential of home ownership that many people aspire to achieve. With these rising interest rates and other inflationary pressures, we believe that our products become more attractive to other forms of home ownership. That is why we continually strive to increase the number of homes we build and deliver on our commitment to provide high-quality, energy-efficient and affordable homes to our customers."

Three months ended April 2, 2022 compared to three months ended April 3, 2021

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 488,316 $ 288,010 $ 200,306 69.5 % Financial services 17,163 18,492 (1,329 ) (7.2 )% $ 505,479 $ 306,502 $ 198,977 64.9 % Factory-built modules sold 8,666 6,410 2,256 35.2 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 4,976 3,835 1,141 29.8 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 98,134 $ 75,100 $ 23,034 30.7 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the increases in Net revenue were due to higher home selling prices and higher home sales volume. The higher home prices were driven by product price increases and a shift toward more multi-section homes. Home sales volume increased from the addition of Commodore and higher factory capacity utilization. These increases were partially offset by the prior year period containing an extra week of sales, given the fiscal calendar.

Financial services segment Net revenue decreased primarily due to lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize, lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio and lower volume in home loan sales, partially offset by more insurance policies in force in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Change Gross Profit Factory-built housing $ 119,559 $ 59,426 $ 60,133 101.2 % Financial services 10,041 11,449 (1,408 ) (12.3 )% $ 129,600 $ 70,875 $ 58,725 82.9 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 25.6 % 23.1 % N/A 2.5 % Factory-built housing 24.5 % 20.6 % N/A 3.9 % Financial services 58.5 % 61.9 % N/A (3.4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 54,699 $ 38,461 $ 16,238 42.2 % Financial services 5,028 5,501 (473 ) (8.6 )% $ 59,727 $ 43,962 $ 15,765 35.9 % Income from Operations Factory-built housing $ 64,860 $ 20,965 $ 43,895 209.4 % Financial services 5,013 5,948 (935 ) (15.7 )% $ 69,873 $ 26,913 $ 42,960 159.6 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales prices and volume, partially offset by higher input costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in these periods from higher salary and incentive compensation expense on improved earnings and the addition of Commodore.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize, lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio and lower volume in home loan sales.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Change Net Income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 53,624 $ 25,222 $ 28,402 112.6 % Diluted net income per share $ 5.80 $ 2.71 $ 3.09 114.0 %

Other (expense) income, net for the period was an expense of $1.2 million in the current quarter versus income of $3.0 million in the prior year due to unrealized losses on securities held from gains in the prior year period, partially offset by increased interest income from commercial loans with the addition of Commodore.

Income taxes totaled $15.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.1% compared to $4.5 million and an effective tax rate of 15.2% in the prior year period. The higher effective tax rate in the current year period primarily relates to higher income and lower tax benefits from stock option exercises.

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Net revenue Unrealized (losses)/gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ (0.1 ) $ 0.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses Legal and other expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") inquiry, net of recovery (0.9 ) (1.4 ) Other income, net Corporate unrealized (losses)/gains recognized during the period on securities held (2.7 ) 2.1 Income tax expense Non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits, net 1.3 — Tax benefits from stock option exercises — 2.2

Twelve months ended April 2, 2022 compared to twelve months ended April 3, 2021

Year Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 1,556,283 $ 1,037,889 $ 518,394 49.9 % Financial services 70,875 70,162 713 1.0 % $ 1,627,158 $ 1,108,051 $ 519,107 46.8 % Factory-built modules sold 28,885 23,887 4,998 20.9 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 16,697 14,214 2,483 17.5 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 93,207 $ 73,019 $ 20,188 27.6 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the increases in Net revenue were due to higher home selling prices and higher home sales volume. The higher home prices were driven by product price increases. Home sales volume increased from the addition of Commodore and higher factory capacity utilization.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year and higher volume in home loan sales and servicing, partially offset by lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize and lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio.

Year Ended ($ in thousands) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Change Gross Profit Factory-built housing $ 372,250 $ 199,604 $ 172,646 86.5 % Financial services 36,499 39,373 (2,874 ) (7.3 )% $ 408,749 $ 238,977 $ 169,772 71.0 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 25.1 % 21.6 % N/A 3.5 % Factory-built housing 23.9 % 19.2 % N/A 4.7 % Financial services 51.5 % 56.1 % N/A (4.6 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 186,278 $ 130,498 $ 55,780 42.7 % Financial services 19,975 19,654 321 1.6 % $ 206,253 $ 150,152 $ 56,101 37.4 % Income from Operations Factory-built housing $ 185,972 $ 69,106 $ 116,866 169.1 % Financial services 16,524 19,719 (3,195 ) (16.2 )% $ 202,496 $ 88,825 $ 113,671 128.0 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales prices, partially offset by higher input costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in these periods from higher salary and incentive compensation expense on improved earnings, the addition of Commodore Homes, expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to pursuing the non-recurring energy efficient home net tax credits and Commodore related acquisition transaction costs, partially offset by amortization of additional Director & Officer ("D&O") insurance premiums in the prior year that did not repeat.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related claims, lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios and lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities compared to the prior year period.

Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Change Net Income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 197,699 $ 76,646 $ 121,053 157.9 % Diluted net income per share $ 21.34 $ 8.25 $ 13.09 158.7 %

Other income, net during the current year includes a $3.3 million gain in the second fiscal quarter on the consolidation of a non-marketable equity investment, which went from a 50% ownership to 70%. In addition, interest income from commercial loans increased with the addition of Commodore, partially offset by lower unrealized gains on corporate marketable equity securities held.

For the year ended April 2, 2022, the effective income tax rate was 6.7% compared to 20.9% in the prior year due to $35.7 million of estimated non-recurring net tax credits related to the sale of energy efficient homes between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal third quarter 2022, available under the Internal Revenue Code §45L. The credit expired in its current form as of December 31, 2021. For the year ended April 2, 2022, the net tax credits and associated expenses favorably impacted diluted net income per share by $3.28.

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Year Ended ($ in millions) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Net revenue Unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ 0.3 $ 2.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits (6.9 ) — Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery (2.1 ) (1.5 ) Commodore acquisition transaction costs (2.4 ) — Amortization of additional D&O insurance premiums — (4.2 ) Other income, net Corporate unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held 1.3 4.5 Gain on consolidation of equity method investment 3.3 — Income tax expense Non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits, net 35.7 — Tax benefits from stock option exercises 1.3 2.7

Housing Demand and Production Updates

Housing demand remains strong as qualified individuals continue pursuing affordable home-ownership. Home order rates have moderated from the extreme highs we saw during the summer of 2020 to the summer of 2021, but still remain above pre-pandemic rates, which we considered to be strong. Our backlogs at April 2, 2022 were $1.1 billion, compared to $603 million at April 3, 2021. The year over year increase includes $264 million attributable to Commodore.

Although we continue to experience hiring challenges and other inefficiencies from building material supply disruptions, we have reduced our total open production positions by nearly 25% over the past year, bringing our total average plant capacity utilization rate to exceeding 80% during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, which is above pre-pandemic levels.

2022 Stock Repurchase Program

On May 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new $100 million stock repurchase program that may be used to purchase its outstanding common stock. The previous program that was approved on October 27, 2020 has now been fully utilized, with the remaining $39 million being repurchased in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The purchases may be made in the open market or one or more privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other strategic capital needs and opportunities. The plan does not obligate Cavco to acquire any particular amount of common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The Company expects to finance the program from existing cash resources.

"When the previous authorization was announced, we said that it would not limit our strategic investments. We are pleased to have now returned $100 million of value directly to our stockholders in a little over a year, while investing approximately $200 million into growing and improving our operations," said Mr. Boor. He continued, "As before, our priorities for capital remain unchanged. This newly authorized plan will allow us to continue to return value to our shareholders without compromising our ability to create long-term value, as we still seek out additional investment opportunities."

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,150 $ 322,279 Restricted cash, current 14,849 16,693 Accounts receivable, net 96,052 47,396 Short-term investments 20,086 19,496 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 20,639 37,690 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 32,272 14,568 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 372 4,664 Inventories 243,971 131,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,726 57,779 Total current assets 744,117 651,799 Restricted cash 335 335 Investments 34,933 35,010 Consumer loans receivable, net 29,245 37,108 Commercial loans receivable, net 33,708 20,281 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,214 4,801 Property, plant and equipment, net 164,016 96,794 Goodwill 100,993 75,090 Other intangibles, net 28,459 14,363 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,952 16,252 Total assets $ 1,154,972 $ 951,833 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 43,082 $ 32,120 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 250,304 203,133 Current portion of secured financings and other 784 1,851 Total current liabilities 294,170 237,104 Operating lease liabilities 13,158 13,361 Secured financings and other 10,836 10,335 Deferred income taxes 5,528 7,393 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 825 — Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,292,278 and 9,241,256 shares, respectively 93 92 Treasury stock, at cost; 241,773 and 6,600 shares, respectively (61,040 ) (1,441 ) Additional paid-in capital 263,049 253,835 Retained earnings 628,756 431,057 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (403 ) 97 Total stockholders' equity 830,455 683,640 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,154,972 $ 951,833





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Net revenue $ 505,479 $ 306,502 $ 1,627,158 $ 1,108,051 Cost of sales 375,879 235,627 1,218,409 869,074 Gross profit 129,600 70,875 408,749 238,977 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,727 43,962 206,253 150,152 Income from operations 69,873 26,913 202,496 88,825 Interest expense (126 ) (171 ) (702 ) (738 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,192 ) 3,004 10,195 8,825 Income before income taxes 68,555 29,746 211,989 96,912 Income tax expense (15,157 ) (4,524 ) (14,247 ) (20,266 ) Net income 53,398 25,222 197,742 76,646 Less: net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (226 ) — 43 — Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 53,624 $ 25,222 $ 197,699 $ 76,646 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 5.86 $ 2.74 $ 21.54 $ 8.34 Diluted $ 5.80 $ 2.71 $ 21.34 $ 8.25 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,150,741 9,207,842 9,178,593 9,189,052 Diluted 9,243,121 9,315,930 9,264,153 9,293,134





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Capital expenditures $ 9,715 $ 19,721 $ 18,653 $ 25,537 Depreciation $ 3,745 $ 1,402 $ 9,633 $ 5,577 Amortization of other intangibles $ 522 $ 187 $ 1,384 $ 747

