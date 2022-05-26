European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

PLANO, Texas, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in investor meetings at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York on June 6 -7, 2022 and the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket on June 21-22, 2022. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Baird and Jefferies representatives, respectively.



About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 874 centers in 44 states as of March 26, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

Investor Contacts

Amir Yeganehjoo

Amir.Yeganehjoo@myewc.com

469-217-7486