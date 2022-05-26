The Lovesac Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch™, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



Craig Hallum 19 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference. The Company’s fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and a webcast replay will be accessible online at investor.lovesac.com later that day.

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and a live audio webcast of the event will be available on investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site later that day.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary "Designed for Life" approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers' lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products through an omni-channel platform that includes direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms, which include our newly created mobile concierge and kiosks, online directly at www.lovesac.com, and through shop-in-shops and online pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

