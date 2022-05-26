U.S. Energy Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We”, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Louisiana Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 1-3, 2022.



Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will host in person one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference and participate on a panel discussion.

An investor deck prepared for the conference will be posted on U.S. Energy’s website, www.usnrg.com, on the front page of the site.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to ESG stewardship and being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.