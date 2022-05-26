Floify Welcomes Sofia Rossato as President and General Manager, and Dan Goldman as VP of Sales

BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floify , the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale solution and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), welcomes Sofia Rossato as President and General Manager, and Dan Goldman as VP of Sales. Rossato was previously the Chief Executive Officer at the omnichannel chat platform SnapEngage and brings over 20 years of leadership experience to Floify, while Goldman was the Senior Vice President of Sales at First Integrity Mortgage Services and brings more than 20 years of executive sales experience to Floify.



Prior to SnapEngage, Rossato was Chief Operating Officer of the Information Division at Markit, at the time a $17 billion financial information company. Rossato also held senior leadership roles at Wall Street On Demand. Under Rossato’s leadership, this FinTech startup grew by four hundred people and thirteen times revenues before being acquired by Goldman Sachs. Rossato grew up in Argentina and Miami and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Pennsylvania. Rossato will oversee the overall operations, growth and performance of Floify on behalf of Porch Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Floify team,” said Rossato. “Floify is a pioneer in the mortgage automation space, and now together with Porch Group, we look forward to building the next generation of unified lender and borrower experiences.”

Prior to his tenure at First Integrity Mortgage Services, Goldman was the National Sales Leader and Interim CEO of the Lenders One Mortgage Cooperative, a national alliance of leading mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Additionally, Goldman held leadership roles at Pacific Union Financial, Metlife Home Loans, Aurora Loan Services/Lehman Brothers and similar companies in the mortgage and housing industries. Goldman holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from National Louis University. Goldman will be responsible for directing all sales development efforts.

“Sofia and Dan’s backgrounds and experiences in growing leading-edge mortgage and technology companies will complement Porch Group, Inc.’s core service offerings for the housing industry,” said VP & Group GM Joshua Steffan. “We are thrilled to have these two talented professionals join our organization and support our efforts to improve the home buying process for lenders and borrowers alike.”

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact