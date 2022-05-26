Methanex to Webcast Investor Day on June 16, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Geismar, Louisiana. Methanex’s executive leadership team will present a business update followed by a live Q&A at 12:00pm central time.

A live webcast of the presentations and Q&A will be available at http://MethanexCorporationIRDay22.q4ir.com. The webcast will be available for replay.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .

Inquiries:

Sarah Herriott

Director, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851

www.methanex.com