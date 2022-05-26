NKGen Biotech To Present SNK01 Clinical Data at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that clinical data from its ongoing SNK01 (NK cell therapy) phase I trial, in patients with advanced solid tumors, will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3 – 7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.



Results will be presented in a poster discussion entitled: Interim analysis of a phase I study of SNK01 (autologous non-genetically modified natural killer cells with enhanced cytotoxicity) and avelumab in advanced refractory sarcoma (abstract: 11517; poster: 422), on Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am; Discussion 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CDT; Sarcoma session, sarcoma track, Room S404.

The SNK01 phase I, open label, dose escalation trial (NCT03941262), in patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to conventional treatment, demonstrated antitumor activity and an acceptable safety profile.

Key highlights

SNK01 combined with avelumab showed efficacy in 17 advanced stage cancer patients (all heavily pre-treated with a median of 5 lines of prior therapy) Best ORR is 11.7% with 2 PR and 7 SD Median PFS is 11.3 weeks; four patients (23.5%) have PFS of > 41 weeks Median OS is 24.9 weeks PFS and OS are expected to increase as patients continue on the trial

SNK01 combined with avelumab was safe and well-tolerated and appears to have some clinical activity against several types of heavily pre-treated advanced sarcomas, independent of PD-L1 status

SNK01 may also keep rapidly progressing disease stable while allowing additional treatment with cytotoxic chemotherapy



Two additional posters will also be presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting:

Preliminary analysis of a phase I study of SNK01 (Autologous non-genetically modified natural killer cells with enhanced cytotoxicity) monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors (abstract: 2644, poster: 298)

The combination of CD16A/EGFR innate cell engager, AFM24, with SNK01 autologous natural killer cells in patients with advanced solid tumors (abstract: TPS2675, poster: 326b)

Abstracts presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting can be found at www.asco.org

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

