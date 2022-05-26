Alaunos Therapeutics to Present Trials in Progress Poster for its TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company today announced a Trials in Progress poster presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting being held in Chicago, IL June 3-7, 2022.



The Trials in Progress poster presentation will summarize the adaptive trial design, dosing regimen, and follow up strategy for Alaunos’ ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial. The open label, dose escalation trial is being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and is currently enrolling patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers that have a matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and hotspot mutation pairing in Alaunos’ TCR-T library. In May 2022, the Company announced that it had dosed the first patient in the trial.

“We are honored to be selected by the ASCO Scientific Program Committee to present our adaptive design for our ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial,” stated Kevin S. Boyle, Sr. “Leveraging our proprietary non-viral Sleeping Beauty technology and our growing TCR-T library, we are a leader in the field of TCR-T cell therapies targeting solid tumors. Our approach attacking shared hotspot mutations that drive cancer has the potential to kill tumors. With the first patient successfully dosed we look forward to sharing an initial look at data later this year as we continue to enroll additional patients into our study.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation: First in-human phase 1/2 study of autologous T cells engineered using the Sleeping Beauty System transposon/transposase to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) reactive against cancer-specific mutations in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00-11:00am CDT

Abstract Number: TPS2679

Poster Board Number: 328b

Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall



Additional information about the study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier: NCT05194735.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its TCR library targeting shared tumor-specific hotspot mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes” or other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and strategic plans, the Company's cash runway, and the timing of the Company's research and development programs, including the anticipated dates for filing INDs, enrolling and dosing patients in and the expected timing and forums for announcing data and results from the Company’s clinical trials. Although the management team of Alaunos believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Alaunos, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in the Company’s operating plans that may impact its cash expenditures; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Alaunos’ product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indication; the strength and enforceability of Alaunos’ intellectual property rights; and competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as risk factors discussed or identified in the public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Alaunos, including those risks and uncertainties listed in the most recent periodic report filed by Alaunos with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alaunos is providing this information as of the date of this press release, and Alaunos does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason.