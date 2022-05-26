Hoskinsea Partners with Pavia land to Setup A Virtual Headquater On The Metaverse

Birmingham, UK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoskinsea is excited to announce that the virtual world we’ve chosen is Pavia. Given that Pavia is perhaps the most well-known and respected metaverse in the Cardano ecosystem it seemed the logical choice for our very first Hoskinsea HQ. Hoskinsea launched on the first of March as the biggest decentralized NFT marketplace on the cardano network.

The HSK token is now available on hoskinsea seed sale page, where users can purchase NFTs and pay for transaction fees on the marketplace.

The partnership is the first on the Cardano Ecosystem and marks another huge milestone for the Hoskinsea team as they establish themselves as a key ecosystem on cardano.

Pavia came to life in 2021 and quickly captured the hearts and minds of many within the Cardano ecosystem. Just a few weeks ago on 10th February they also won the Best Virtual World Award at the annual NFT Awards, hosted in Decentraland. Beating competitors from rival blockchains demonstrates just how far the Pavia team has come in such a short space of time.

We have budgeted a total of 100 plots of land of which we have already acquired one within Pavia that we’ll be developing into our virtual HQ. According to Hoskinsea team “Our virtual HQ will be a place for visitors of this metaverse to come and interact with Hoskinsea ecosystem like never before. One can explore the metaverse and stay plugged in while they discuss the finances of making an investment in such a place. Visitors will be able to explore the benefits of our platform in an immersive and interesting way.”

More recently the team explained the reasons we chose Pavia over other Metaverses, “Pavia is the first Cardano specific metaverse. Due to our connection to Cardano, it was an easy choice for our first entry into the metaverse. We know that Pavia is in its initial stages of development and we’re excited to be along for the journey.”

Strategic Partnership Benefits

The benefits of working in the metaverse over the physical world are summed up neatly by Wilson, our COO, “In general the metaverse will have functionalities that would be impossible in the physical world. We plan to take advantage of these benefits. Creating events where individuals from around the world can meet instantly and discuss ideas in a unique way. We’re seeing just the tip of the iceberg of the many ways metaverses will provide additional utilities for our community.”

Hoskinsea is a cross-chain NFT marketplace, we do intend to expand our reach into other metaverses in the future, At hoskinsea we intend to be at the forefront of developments in the crypto space. The most certain aspect of the crypto space is the need for financial tools. By partnering with Pavia and similar class-leading projects we will help to ensure our place in the future of Web3.

Purchase $HSK token: https://www.hoskinsea.io/sales-page



Read more on hoskinsea pavia land- https://link.medium.com/5iKlPu3Hjqb



Website: https://hoskinsea.io



Telegram group: http://t.me/hoskinsea



Twitter: https://twitter.com/hoskinsea_io



Medium: https://medium.com/@Hoskinsea.io

