Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Carolyn D. Anglin 88,651,655 99.67 % 294,291 0.33 % J. Brian Kynoch 88,939,650 99.99 % 6,296 0.01 % Pierre Lebel 84,408,510 94.90 % 4,537,436 5.10 % Larry G. Moeller 88,658,805 99.68 % 287,141 0.32 % Janine North 88,654,356 99.67 % 291,590 0.33 % James P. Veitch 88,658,806 99.68 % 287,140 0.32 % Edward A. Yurkowski 88,864,381 99.91 % 81,565 0.09 %



A total of 89,559,926 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 63.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658

