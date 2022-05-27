Watch the Video Highlights from Day One of the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC)

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) was kicked off at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Skills/Compétences Canada is livestreaming the event for the first time this year. Viewers will be able to watch the opening and closing ceremonies, onsite competitors from different Skill Areas, highlights from the virtual competition, interviews, and much more!



SCC will be distributing a video of the livestream highlights at the end of each competition day, today and tomorrow. Media can download the video clip of day one here and edit it to capture the footage that is of interest to them. This video includes content from each of the six sectors, and competitors from each province and territory. The entire content of the livestream footage is also available on SCC’s YouTube channel.

SCNC is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. The goal of the competition is to encourage students and apprentices to excel in their chosen skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the many incredible career opportunities that are available to youth. SCNC 2022 is being hosted in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. This year, the post-secondary and the Team Canada Selection Category competitions will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on May 26 and 27. These two categories include more than 300 competitors from across Canada who will participate in over 35 skilled trade and technology competitions. The secondary competition will be held virtually and includes more than 200 competitors from across the country who will compete in 45 skilled trade and technology competitions.

This event is supported by our Funding Partners the Government of Canada, and the Government of British Columbia, as well as our Presenting Sponsors, UA Canada, and TC Energy.

Please refer to the cue sheet to find footage of your local competitors.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on Skills Canada’s programs and SCNC, visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.



PHOTOGRAPHY and VIDEO

View the SCC Flickr page to access and upload hundreds of high resolution pictures of competitors in action.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, 613-266-4771.