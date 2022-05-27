WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 27 May 2022, at 8:00 EEST
WithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022
WithSecure and F-Secure will arrange a Capital Markets Day for their analysts and investors on Friday 3 June 2022.
WithSecure Capital Markets Day is held at 9 am to 12 pm EEST. The following persons are presenting:
- Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO (WithSecure)
- Antti Koskela, Chief Product Officer
- Ashley Clark, VP, Commercial (Solutions Business Unit)
- Janne Pirttilahti, VP, Cloud Protection
- Tom Jansson, Chief Financial Officer
F-Secure Capital Markets Day is held at 13 to 16 pm EEST. The following persons are presenting:
- Timo Laaksonen, CEO (F-Secure)
- Toby White, Chief Technology Officer
- Sari Somerkallio, Chief Financial Officer
Both events are available via direct webcast. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the events. A recording of each event will be published afterwards on the companies’ websites.
Links to the direct webcast are the following:
WithSecure Capital Markets Day
https://event.prospectumlive.com/withsecure-capital-markets-day
F-Secure Capital Markets Day
https://event.prospectumlive.com/f-secure-capital-markets-day
Analysts and investors attending the events on-site (Tanssin talo, Kaapeliaukio 3, 00180 Helsinki) are kindly requested to register by Tuesday 31 May 2022 through the address investor-relations@withsecure.com
Contact information:
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com