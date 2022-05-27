BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q1 2022 Presentation released 27 May 2022.

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend and dividend in-kind for Q1 2022.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share

Declared currency: USD

Dividend in-kind:

Type of dividend: Shares in BW Energy (“Dividend Shares”), which will be delivered to the VPS account on which the respective eligible BW Offshore shareholders hold their shares in BW Offshore.

Total value of Dividend Shares: Approximately USD 5,000,000

Price per Dividend Shares: NOK 29.94 (5-days volume weighted average price (VWAP) end of 25 May 2022)

USDNOK: 9.6381 (25 May 2022)

Dividend Shares per BW Offshore share: 0.00890114228042 (rounded downwards to the nearest whole number of Dividend Shares)

Number of shares to be distributed: To be announced before the market opens on 9 June 2022

Timeline:

Date of approval: 26 May 2022

Last day inclusive: 7 June 2022

Ex-date: 8 June 2022

Record date: 9 June 2022

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: 17 June 2022

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 12 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act