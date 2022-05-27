Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Calima Energy, DomaCom Australia and Race Oncology

Sydney, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) shares surged more than 20% higher intra-day after entering into an equity financing facility with SBC Global Investment Fund to raise up to $75 million. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) will hold an investor briefing event on Monday, 30 May at Subiaco Hotel in Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) is seeking to raise up to $4.8 million through a private placement for sophisticated and professional investors at an issue price of $0.066 per share. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has advanced the dose-escalation Phase 1b stage of the relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (R/R AML) trial running at the Chaim Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Click here

Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP) has made several revenue and sales predictions for this financial year, forecasting an increase in sale orders taken of 8% from the 2021 financial year, to $38 million for this year, although revenue growth has been stymied by global supply issues, chip shortages and other pandemic-related factors. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has reached an out-of-court settlement over a dispute relating to its proposed acquisition of an up to 75% interest in the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi. Click here

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has signed a binding scheme implementation deed (SID) under which B2Gold Corp will – subject to conditions – acquire all fully paid ordinary shares in Oklo via a board-recommended scheme of arrangement. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has progressed exploration activities across its gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has received proof-of-concept confirmation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), with an abstract from the Annual Meeting 2022 providing evidence of the modulatory effect of Veyonda®’s active ingredient idronoxil on the immune system. Click here

