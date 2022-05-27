$130.37Bn Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market 6.4% CAGR to 2028 Led by Hemodialysis (86.09% Revenue Share in 2022): The Insight Partners

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Product (Devices, Consumables, and Services), and End User (Hospital-Based and Home-Based)”, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of kidney diseases and increasing incidence of diabetes, the market strategies by key players for development of products. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis hamper the market growth. The hemodialysis segment dominated and held the largest revenue share of 86.09% in 2022. The services segment dominated and held the largest revenue share of 60.98% in 2022. The hospital-based segment dominated and held the largest revenue share of 84.16% in 2022.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 89.85 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 130.37 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 177 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Product, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA; DaVita Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Diaverum; Nipro Medical Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC. (Mar Cor Purification); Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; Rockwell Medical, Inc.; and Dialife SA are among the leading companies in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of innovative products in the coming years.

In April 2022, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Versi PD Cycler System. VersiPD is simple, quiet, portable, and advanced device designed to improve health equity by making home therapy a feasible option for a broader population of dialysis patients. The company further announced that the limited rollout of VersiPD began in April 2022. However, wider availability is planned in 2023 and beyond.

In January 2022, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced official ground-breaking of a state-of-the-art Hemodialysis Concentrate Factory in the Thanh Oai Industrial Complex in Hanoi, Vietnam. The company announced the Hemodialysis Concentrate Factory, which has a construction footprint of around 4,000m2 and an initial investment of US$ 5 million that enables B. Braun Vietnam to serve the local and international markets with more than 2.5 million units of 10-litre canisters of hemodialysis concentrate per year. Furthermore, it has helped to create capabilities and jobs for over 160 employees.

North America held the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The US accounts for the largest share of the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the US is expected to grow rapidly with growing cases of kidney diseases and favorable government regulations encouraging the development of dialysis procedures for this condition. The National Kidney Foundation report states that ~6,00,000 patients in the US suffer from end-stage kidney disease, among which ~4,60,000 are receiving dialysis annually. The National Institute of Health report reveals that adjusted mortality decreased by ~20% in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis between 2009 and 2018.

Moreover, peritoneal dialysis has been strongly recommended in patients seeking urgent states of dialysis in the United States. It is a safe and effective home modality with several advantages over hemodialysis procedures. For example, during an emergency, the peritoneal dialysis procedure is fast compared to the traditional two weeks duration of treatment. Moreover, urgent-start peritoneal dialysis has been shown to have a low incidence of complications such as peritonitis, leaks, catheter malfunction, hospitalizations, and modality failure. However, hemodialysis is commonly followed in large and medium-sized hospitals. The same segment is expected to hold the largest share in North America during the forecast period.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) report states that the number of Canadians receiving chronic (long-term) dialysis (such as hemodialysis) has nearly doubled over 20 years, from 11,601 in 2000 to 23,125 in 2019. The High Risk and High Cost: Focus on Opportunities to Reduce Hospitalizations of Dialysis Patients in Canada by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) states that there were ~36,251 Canadians outside Quebec living with ESRD in 2015, and 21,214 of these patients were on dialysis during the same period. The number of kidney transplants does not match the rising demand for kidney transplantation as it is not a cure. Therefore, the number of patients on dialysis has increased by 30% from 2017, as per the Canadian Medical Association Journal report. According to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) report, every year, about 3,000 patients start long-term dialysis therapy in Canada, a number that is steadily increasing from 0.5% to 1.0% annually. Also, home dialysis modalities, such as peritoneal dialysis, are available mostly in Canadian centers.

Mortality rates associated with peritoneal dialysis are comparable to those associated with in-center hemodialysis, and peritoneal dialysis offers several other advantages, such as improvement in quality of life, higher satisfaction of patient, maintenance of independence, and ability to travel and improve hemodynamic stability. Further, across Canada, the use of peritoneal dialysis varies considerably according to the treating facility and the geographic location. Peritoneal dialysis in Canada has gained huge significance and attention as it provides satisfactory medical outcomes and attempts to minimize regional and facility-related variation, as well as the dialysis type seems reasonable. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the growth of the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in Canada.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Market Growth:

Diabetes occurs when blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. High blood glucose can cause health problems over time. The main types of diabetes are type 1, type 2, and gestational. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults (aged 29–70) worldwide were living with diabetes. Further, the total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. According to the CDC, in 2020, more than 34 million Americans had diabetes, which is nearly 11% of the US population.

According to the American Diabetes Association [ADA], approximately 1.5 million new cases of diabetes are registered every year. According to the World Health Organization, there are about 60 million people with diabetes in Europe and about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over suffer from diabetes. Further, diabetes is more common among older people. Approximately 19.3 million people aged 60–79 have diabetes across European countries, compared to 11.3 million people aged 40–59 and only 1.7 million aged 20–39.

With diabetes, the small blood vessels in the body are injured. When the blood vessels in the kidneys are injured, the kidneys cannot clean the blood properly. The body will retain more water and salt than it should, resulting in weight gain and ankle swelling. Also, waste materials will build up in the blood. Diabetes may also cause damage to nerves in the body, which can cause difficulty in emptying the bladder. The pressure resulting from a full bladder can back up and injure the kidneys. According to a study, about 30% of patients with Type 1 (juvenile-onset) diabetes and 10–40% of those with Type 2 (adult-onset) diabetes will eventually suffer from kidney failure. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of diabetes also increases the chances of dialysis for a patient's survival, thereby fueling the market growth.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Segmental Overview

Type-Based Insights:

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, by type, is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held a larger share in 2022 and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028.

Product-Based Insights:

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, based on product, is segmented into devices, consumables, and services. In 2022, the services segment held the largest share of the market. However, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

End User-Based Insights:

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, based on end user, is bifurcated into hospital-based and home-based. In 2022, the hospital-based segment held a larger share of the market. However, the home-based segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2022–2028.

















