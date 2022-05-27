ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 3.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
|99.52%
|0.48%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|97.22%
|2.78%
|3
|Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company
|97.60%
|2.40%
|4
|Re-Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company
|97.50%
|2.50%
|5
|Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company
|96.95%
|3.05%
|6
|Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|97.04%
|2.96%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|96.72%
|3.28%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.70%
|0.30%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|97.63%
|2.37%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|91.23%
|8.77%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.11%
|0.89%
|12
|Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve
|99.36%
|0.64%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.
27 May 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850