AGM Statement

| Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 3.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202199.52%0.48%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report97.22%2.78%
3Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company97.60%2.40%
4Re-Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company97.50%2.50%
5Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company96.95%3.05%
6Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company97.04%2.96%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company96.72%3.28%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.70%0.30%
9Authority to allot shares97.63%2.37%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights91.23%8.77%
11Authority to purchase own shares99.11%0.89%
12Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve99.36%0.64%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.

27 May 2022

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850