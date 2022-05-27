ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 3.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 99.52% 0.48% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.22% 2.78% 3 Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company 97.60% 2.40% 4 Re-Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company 97.50% 2.50% 5 Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company 96.95% 3.05% 6 Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 97.04% 2.96% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 96.72% 3.28% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.70% 0.30% 9 Authority to allot shares 97.63% 2.37% 10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 91.23% 8.77% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 99.11% 0.89% 12 Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve 99.36% 0.64%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.

27 May 2022

