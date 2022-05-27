GM Statement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

GM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At a General Meeting (“GM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”), duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 4.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following Ordinary resolution was passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against 
NoDescription% Votes Cast 
1To approve the Deed of Variation95.63%4.37% 

Answers to the questions received from shareholders will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.

27 May 2022

