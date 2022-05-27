New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280854/?utm_source=GNW

, Guldmann, Inc., Handicare Group AB, and Joerns Healthcare LLC.



The global patient handling equipment market is expected to grow from $19.31 billion in 2021 to $20.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The market is expected to grow to $23.19 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.



The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment.They are used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients.



Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.



The patient handling equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into wheelchairs, mobility scooters, medical beds, patient transfer equipment, and others.The patient transfer equipment is used for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.



It is also segmented by care type into critical care, fall prevention, bariatric care, and by end-user into homecare, hospitals, and others.



The increasing geriatric population profile of most countries contribute to the growth of the patient handling equipment market.The older population accounts for a higher percentage of hospital admissions owing to the high risk of acquiring chronic and other diseases, thereby generating a higher need for patient handling equipment.



According to United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 1 in 11 people in the world were over the age of 65 in 2019 and this number is expected to increase to 1 in 6 people by the end of 2050. Moreover, the number of people globally over the age of 65 is expected to increase from 703 million in 2019 (constituting 9% of the world population) to 1.5 billion by the end of 2050. Therefore, an increase in the size of the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the demand for the patient handling equipment market during the forecast period.



Inconvenience caused by wheelchairs and other patient handling equipment is likely to act as a major restraint for patient handling equipment’s market growth.Physical barriers associated with wheelchairs include inaccessible surroundings, lack of pavements, and climate and physical terrain.



For instance, according to the American Nurses Association (ANA), the physical environment can lead to restrictions on the movement and positioning of the patients. This scenario is projected to impact the growth of the patient handling equipment market.



In July 2019, Etac AB, a global company engaged in developing and providing ergonomic assistive devices and patient handling equipment, acquired 70% of shares in HoverTech International, a USA-based company, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to strengthen Etac AB’s global position in the moving and handling equipment industry.



HoverTech International was established in 1997 and is a manufacturer of air-assisted patient handling technologies.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the patient handling equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280854/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________