LunchDao will end fundraising at 00:00AM UTC on May 28th

Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune, bidding for the “Power of One” charity auction lunch with Warren Buffett will open on Sunday, June 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET on eBay. At the same time, this will also be the last auction of Buffett's lunch; this auction has attracted worldwide attention. Interestingly, Buffett has been boycotting the auction. The cryptocurrency industry also has project representatives participating in the auction, wanting to get the ownership of this last lunch.

One of the companies in the cryptocurrency industry participating in this auction is named LunchDao, a community-driven autonomous organization that bids for power lunch with Warren Buffett in 2022 to promote Buffett and the traditional financial forces behind him to enter the crypto industry. The organization mainly raises target funds by issuing the DAO governance token $Lunch, and uses the funds raised for the auction of "Buffett's Last Lunch".

LunchDao officially launched Juicebox on April 1st this year, with a total fundraising target of 2000 ETH. Currently, it has raised 706 ETH, which is about 1.3 million US dollars. Although there is still a big gap from the amount of the last Buffett lunch auction, in view of the current global economy of the special political environment, this auction may have a low price bid, and Lunchdao is expected to win the auction. Lunchdao fundraising will officially end at 00:00 AM UTC on May 28th.

At present, it has been less than 24 hours since the end of LunchDao's fundraising. According to their spokesperson, whether LunchDao can finally raise funds can directly affect the further integration of the crypto industry and traditional finance.

