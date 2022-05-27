New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280848/?utm_source=GNW

68 billion in 2021 to $4.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The market is expected to grow to $5.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.



The hematology analyzers and reagents market consists of sales of hematology analyzers and reagents. Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three-part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, measure cell morphology.



The main products in hematology analyzers and reagents are hematology analyzers, hemostasis analyzers, plasma protein analyzers, hemoglobin analyzers, erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzers, coagulation analyser, flow cytometers, slide stainers, differential counters, and hematology stains.The hematology analysers are devices that measure the concentration of hemoglobin in a blood sample.



The various applications include anemias, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, infection-related conditions, immune system-related conditions, and others that are used by end-users such as specialized research institutes, hospitals, specialized diagnostic centers, and others.



The rising number of blood donations globally is driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks.Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers are used to screen and test the blood.



These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma and detect infectious diseases.Blood banks are witnessing a huge outflow of blood to hospitals and other end-users and an inflow of blood from blood donations daily.



According to the WHO, there was an increase of 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors. As the number of people donating blood increases, the demand for hematology analyzers and reagents increases, thereby driving the market growth.



Recalls of defective hematology analyzers are acting as a restraint on the hematology analyzers and reagents market.A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer.



A faulty hematology analyzer may provide wrong results and may lead to misdiagnosis, affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers.Regulatory authorities caution healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential for inaccurate diagnostic results with these analyzers and to take appropriate actions including the use of alternative diagnostic testing or confirming analyzer results with manual scanning or estimate of cell counts.



For instance, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences recalled its DxH800 and DxH600, and DxH 900 hematology analyzers due to the risk of inaccurate results. Such kind product recalls not only pose a serious safety risk to the public but can also cause significant financial and reputational damage to the companies concerned.



Hematology analyzers manufacturers are increasingly investing in the research and development of analyzers with microfluidics technology that use low volumes of samples and reagents.Microfluidics deal with the flow of liquids inside channels as small as a few micrometers.



Low reagent consumption by hematology analyzers with microfluidics technology helps reduce operating costs significantly.For instance, the HA5 hematology system from BioSystems is based on microfluidics technology and uses approximately 75% fewer reagents compared to normal hematology analyzers.



Also, the respons®3H and respons®5H hematology systems by DiaSys use microfluidics technology and consume 70% fewer reagents.



In January 2019, Luminex Corporation acquired the flow cytometry portfolio of EMD MilliporeSigma for $75 million.EMD Millipore Corporation supplies tools for biotechnology, life science, and pharmaceutical industries.



It was founded in 1954 and headquartered in Massachusetts, USA.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the hematology analyzers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





