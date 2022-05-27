ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)
27 May 2022
Notification of Transactions of Directors
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS
The Company announces that on 26 May 2022, PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020 (the “Plan”) were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Conditional award granted under the Plan over ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:
Benoit Durteste: 329,688
Vijay Bharadia: 90,271
Antje Hensel-Roth: 66,232
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344