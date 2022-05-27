ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)

27 May 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS

The Company announces that on 26 May 2022, PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020 (the “Plan”) were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Description of Financial Instrument: Conditional award granted under the Plan over ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each

Price of Award: Nil

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:

Benoit Durteste: 329,688

Vijay Bharadia: 90,271

Antje Hensel-Roth: 66,232

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344