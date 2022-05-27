New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280845/?utm_source=GNW





The global rapid microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $4.10 billion in 2021 to $4.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is expected to grow to $5.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.



The rapid microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of rapid microbiology test kits and equipment.Rapid testing methods include equipment such as flow cytometry and mass spectroscopy.



Rapid microbiology testing has high sensitivity and less turnover time compared to traditional methods and is used to diagnose infectious diseases or target products by examining pathogens within a short period.



The main product types of rapid microbiology testing kits are instruments, reagents, kits, consumables. The various testing types included are growth-based rapid microbiology testing kits, cellular component-based rapid microbiology testing kits, nucleic acid-based rapid microbiology testing kits, viability-based rapid microbiology testing kits, and other rapid microbiology testing kits methods that are used for applications such as clinical disease diagnosis, food, and beverage testing, pharmaceutical and biological drug testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental testing, research applications, and others.



The rising number of infectious diseases is one of the major drivers for the rapid microbiology testing kits market.Rapid diagnostic tests are faster, more reliable, and more widely available than traditional tests.



As the number of infectious disease cases increases, the need for tests to confirm these diseases also increases.With the increasing demand for microbiology tests, the need for rapid microbiology tests is increasing as it gives quicker results than normal microbiology tests.



For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Trusted Source, the number of visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis was 15.5 million and the number of emergency department visits with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis was 3.7 million per year.



The stringent regulations related to rapid microbiology testing kits are a major restraint for the market.This is because scientific validation is a critical part of obtaining regulatory approval for a rapid microbiology testing method.



In this regard, various tests such as a test for accuracy, specificity, precision, range, and robustness are mandatory.The processes for evaluating, validating, and implementing rapid microbiology test methods are expensive and time-consuming.



This often leads to a delay in the launch of a testing method and adds up to the final cost of the test. For example, the process for approval by the FDA for rapid microbiology testing methods is very time-consuming which alters the normal operating cycle for manufacturers and causes a delay in the commercial launch of the test devices in the market.



Technological advancements are an emerging trend in the rapid microbiology testing kits market.This is mainly because these technological advancements improve the reliability and efficiency of tests and testing methods.



Automation in rapid microbial detection enables higher throughputs and greater accuracy in results.Similarly, robotic cassette handling, incubation, and imaging reduce the risks of miscounts, mid-test contamination, and incorrect data entry, which leads to fewer false positives and out-of-specification investigations.



Fewer investigations then ultimately improve uptime and reduce delay and recall of tests. For example, Abbott Laboratories announced the next generation Alinity HQ Hematology Analyzer that is aimed to minimize errors and reduce manual steps in testing.



The FDA regulates rapid microbiology testing through its process analytical technology (PAT) regulatory framework initiative.PAT is a system that evaluates the designing, controlling, and timely measuring of critical quality of raw and processed materials.



It seems that manufacturers have built-in quality into products rather than testing quality in products.This ensures final product quality and improves manufacturing efficiencies.



Hence, regulations such as these would keep a check on the companies in the rapid microbiology testing market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the rapid microbiology testing kits market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





