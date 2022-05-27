Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Report 2022: A $9.6 Billion Market by 2027 - Leading Companies Focus on Product Innovations, Product Launches and Approvals

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market is expected to reach US$ 9.6 billion in 2027 from $7.8 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.52%

Transdermal skin patches are a non-invasive and simple means of delivering steady and consistent therapeutic doses into the bloodstream over a set period.

Backings, medicines, membranes, adhesives, liners, chemical enhancers and permeates, physical assistance, and low electrical current techniques such as iontophoresis are among them. Depending on the skin's properties and the patch's design, they provide a uniform diffusion rate. They are currently widely utilized worldwide as cosmetic, topical, and transdermal delivery systems.



The primary factors driving the transdermal skin patches market expansion are the rising benefits of transdermal medicine over oral and swallowing drugs (medications for gastrointestinal toxicity) that cause nausea and vomiting. They are less inconvenient than intravenous or parenteral therapies since they are non-invasive.

The key benefit is that the patch allows for regulated drug release to the patient, usually accomplished by a perforated membrane covering the drug reservoir or by body warmth dissolving small layers of medication in the adhesive.



COVID-19 Outbreak Boosted the Transdermal Patch Market Size

The COVID-19 outbreak has likely had a beneficial effect on the market for transdermal skin patches. These patches make it possible to administer medications to a specific skin microenvironment safely, repeatable, and regulated manner. As a result, researchers working on a potential COVID-19 vaccination were looking into using a fingertip-sized skin patch to deliver the vaccine.



Furthermore, the growth of these segments assists in the study of the industries' meagre growth. It provides a vital market overview and industry insights to aid in strategic decision-making to identify core market applications.



Transdermal Skin Patches Market Regional Level Analysis

North America dominates the transdermal patches market due to the increasing presence of key players and established healthcare infrastructure, increasing beneficial government initiatives, increasing the number of research partnerships, increasing the adoption of various strategies such as product innovation, and increasing product launches and approval in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The market for transdermal skin patches is competitive. Leading companies focus on product innovations, product launches and approvals, R&D investment for advancements in transdermal patches, and mergers and acquisitions as developmental strategies to stay competitive in the industry.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Mylan NV (Viatris), Luye Pharma Group, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, 3M Health Care Business Group, and Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Ltd are some of the key players in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Transdermal Skin Patch Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Regions



7. Type - Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market

7.1 Single Layer Drug Adhesive

7.2 Multi-Layer Drug Adhesive

7.3 Matrix

7.4 Others



8. Application - Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market

8.1 Pain Management

8.2 Hormonal Application

8.3 Central Nervous System Disorder

8.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.5 Others



9. Regions - Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Rest of World



10. Porters Five Forces

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Company Profile

11.2 Recent Developments

11.3 Revenue

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Novartis AG

Mylan NV (Viatris)

Luye Pharma Group

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

3M Health Care Business Group

Henan lingrui pharmaceutical ltd

