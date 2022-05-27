Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market Report 2022: Market was $10.86 Billion in 2021 and is Expected to Generate $25.49 Billion from International Tourist Arrivals in 2027

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market was US$ 10.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to generate US$ 25.49 Billion from international tourist arrivals in 2027
Year after year, the number of outbound tourists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has increased. Many younger travellers are motivated to visit a destination on their bucket list.
Furthermore, the critical factor driving the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market Size is the purpose of the visit, such as holiday activities, visiting friends and relatives, and business. Furthermore, interest in nature-based, off-season, and sustainable travel has increased, providing new opportunities to attract travellers and bolstering the Saudi Arabian outbound tourism industry.
Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.28% from 2021 to 2027
While domestic and intra-Saudi Arabian travel is becoming more popular, the analysis focuses primarily on Saudi Arabians traveling long-haul to South Africa, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
The United Arab Emirates is the top source market for outbound tourism in Saudi Arabia, followed by Switzerland and Turkey. Furthermore, many Saudi travellers are willing to travel to new areas outside the Middle East, creating significant commercial prospects.
How has COVID-19 Impacted the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market
2020 has turned out to be a catastrophic year for Saudi Arabia's outbound tourism due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. When the first infection was discovered in Saudi Arabia in January 2020, it had a significant impact. Saudi Arabia resorted to total lockdowns in response. This had a devastating effect on the outbound tourism market, with numbers plummeting.
The number of flights departing Saudi Arabia reached an all-time low in April and May 2020. While the number of trips increased slightly in the summer and autumn of 2020, travellers were still severely limited. This was anticipated to change in 2021.
However, in Saudi Arabia, the tourism industry has recovered following an increase in vaccination rates and a reduction in anti-terrorist measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenge
5. Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism
5.1 Market
5.2 Volume
6. Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism - Share Analysis by Country
6.1 By Market
6.2 By Volume
7. South Africa
7.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
7.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to South Africa
7.2.1 Holiday
7.2.2 Business
7.2.3 Study
7.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
8. India
8.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
8.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to India
8.2.1 Holiday
8.2.2 Business
8.2.3 Others
8.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
9. United States
9.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
9.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to United States
9.2.1 Holiday
9.2.2 Business
9.2.3 VFR
9.2.4 Study
9.2.5 Others
9.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
10. United Kingdom
10.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
10.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to United Kingdom
10.2.1 Holiday
10.2.2 Business
10.2.3 VFR
10.2.4 Study
10.2.5 Others
10.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
11. Singapore
11.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
11.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to Singapore
11.2.1 Holiday
11.2.2 VFR
11.2.3 Others
11.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
12. Malaysia
12.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
12.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to Malaysia
12.2.1 Holiday
12.2.2 VFR
12.2.3 Business
12.2.4 Others
12.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
13. Switzerland
13.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
13.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to Switzerland
13.2.1 Holiday
13.2.2 VFR
13.2.3 Others
13.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
14. Turkey
14.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
14.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to Turkey
14.2.1 Holiday
14.2.2 VFR
14.2.3 Others
14.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
15. UAE
15.1 Saudi Arabia outbound tourist visitors
15.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to UAE
15.2.1 Holiday
15.2.2 VFR
15.2.3 Others
15.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkz3j9
Attachment