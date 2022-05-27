New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280842/?utm_source=GNW





The global food and beverage testing kits market is expected to grow from $17.18 billion in 2021 to $18.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market is expected to grow to $24.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



The food and beverages testing kits market consist of sales of food and beverages microbiology testing equipment and consumables.These testing consumables include reagents and kits such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay test kits, whereas equipment includes standalone instruments such as chromatography, mass spectrometry instruments.



Common microbiology tests include detection of E.coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria among others.



The main products in food and beverages testing kits are consumables and equipment.The food and beverages testing kit equipment is used to detect pathogenic microorganisms in the food and beverage samples.



The various technologies involved are traditional and rapid that are used to detect contaminants types such as pathogens, GMO’s, pesticides, and toxins. The food and beverages testing kits offer applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, processed foods, and fruits and vegetables.



The rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market.Unsafe food or beverages can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals, or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases.



With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverage can be checked to ensure the safety of the consumer.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 600 million people, around 1 in every 10 people, fall sick after the consumption of contaminated food, and close to 420000 people die due to such consumption.



These rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the food and beverage testing kits market during the forecast period.



Lack of awareness regarding food safety and testing is restraining the food and beverage testing kits market.There has been an increase in the number of food-related diseases due to inadequate knowledge among consumers.



Foodborne diseases occur due to an increase in the toxins, chemicals, or other dangerous particles in the food.For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 100,000 people fall ill due to the food they consume and around 37,000 deaths have been recorded in the East Mediterranean region.



Thus, a lack of awareness in consumers regarding food adulteration is expected to limit the demand for food and beverage testing kits, and restrain the growth of the market.



The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forwarding laser light scatter technology.Forward laser light scatters (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility.



This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample’s optical density (OD).The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast-growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower-growing organisms.



The high speed and accuracy of this technology are useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes.Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St.



Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy of identifying the pathogens.



Regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regulate the market for food and beverage testing kits.FDA classifies the devices into Class I, Class II, and Class III devices.



As per the FDA guidelines, Class I devices come under general control.Class II medical devices are subjected to special labeling requirements, mandatory performance standards, and post-market surveillance.



The Class III devices are subjected to support or sustain human life, or present a potential, unreasonable risk of illness or injury and require premarket approval.Device manufacturers must register their facilities and list their devices with FDA and follow general controls requirements.



There are two methods through which manufacturers can gain premarket approval. The first method consists of conducting clinical studies and submitting a premarket approval (PMA) application that includes evidence providing reasonable assurance that the device is safe and effective. The other method involves submitting a 510(k)-notification demonstrating that the device is substantially equivalent to a device already on the market (a predicate device), such devices do not require a PMA.



In 2019, Romer Labs has announced the acquisition of FAC with an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps develop a broad portfolio of food allergen services. FAC works with a variety of customers food and drinks industry



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the food and beverages testing kits market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280842/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________